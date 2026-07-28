The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled maintenance works for Tuesday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 29, 2026, across the Accra West Region

ECG said power supply will be cut from 9:00am to 5:00pm on both days as part of efforts to improve service delivery

Several communities across Accra West are affected, with different areas listed for each of the two days

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in the Accra West Region that will result in temporary power interruptions on Tuesday, 28 July and Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

ECG issued the notices on Saturday, July 25, 2026, stating that the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery across affected communities.

The ECG announces a 2-day planned power outage across Accra West Region on July 28 and 29, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents and businesses in the listed areas should expect power cuts from 9:00am to 5:00pm on each of the two days.

Areas losing power on Tuesday, July 28

Communities scheduled to experience the power outages on Tuesday include Petroleum, Star of the Sea, Page 2K, Rockster area, Tantra Hills, Pokuase township, Stadium Road, Macedonia, Toman, Satellite, and surrounding areas.

Areas Affected on Wednesday, July 29

A separate set of communities will be without power the following day. Those affected on Wednesday include Mama's Inn, Sahara, Bishop Deli School, King Solomon, Ga Odumase, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Red Top, Oshiyie, Agape, Ablekuma CP, and surrounding areas.

ECG acknowledged the disruption the outages may cause and urged customers in the affected communities to make the necessary arrangements before the maintenance periods begin.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghana weather update for today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather bulletin for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, covering conditions across the country.

GMet warned that thunderstorms with rain could hit parts of northern Ghana, including Wa and Jirapa.

Coastal areas would face rough sea conditions, with mist and fog expected to reduce visibility in several zones.

Source: YEN.com.gh