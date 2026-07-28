ECG Announces 2-Day Planned Power Outage Across Accra West Region on July 28 and 29
- The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled maintenance works for Tuesday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 29, 2026, across the Accra West Region
- ECG said power supply will be cut from 9:00am to 5:00pm on both days as part of efforts to improve service delivery
- Several communities across Accra West are affected, with different areas listed for each of the two days
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in the Accra West Region that will result in temporary power interruptions on Tuesday, 28 July and Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
ECG issued the notices on Saturday, July 25, 2026, stating that the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery across affected communities.
Residents and businesses in the listed areas should expect power cuts from 9:00am to 5:00pm on each of the two days.
Areas losing power on Tuesday, July 28
Communities scheduled to experience the power outages on Tuesday include Petroleum, Star of the Sea, Page 2K, Rockster area, Tantra Hills, Pokuase township, Stadium Road, Macedonia, Toman, Satellite, and surrounding areas.
ECG announces 7-hour power outages for Accra East and West regions on Monday and Tuesday, July 27-28
Areas Affected on Wednesday, July 29
A separate set of communities will be without power the following day. Those affected on Wednesday include Mama's Inn, Sahara, Bishop Deli School, King Solomon, Ga Odumase, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Red Top, Oshiyie, Agape, Ablekuma CP, and surrounding areas.
ECG acknowledged the disruption the outages may cause and urged customers in the affected communities to make the necessary arrangements before the maintenance periods begin.
Read the Facebook post below:
Ghana weather update for today
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather bulletin for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, covering conditions across the country.
GMet warned that thunderstorms with rain could hit parts of northern Ghana, including Wa and Jirapa.
Coastal areas would face rough sea conditions, with mist and fog expected to reduce visibility in several zones.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.