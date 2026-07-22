Unemployed Ghanaian Man Jailed After Stealing Police Armoured Vehicle

Ebenezer Frimpong, 26, appeared before the Kwadaso Circuit Court in Kumasi after changing his plea to guilty

The unemployed man from Antwi Agyeikrom drove off in a police armoured vehicle left unattended near Nkawie Market

A psychiatric assessment from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital determined he was fit to face trial before sentencing

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An unemployed 26-year-old has been sentenced to one month in prison by the Kwadaso Circuit Court in Kumasi after admitting to taking a police armoured vehicle without authorisation in the Ashanti Region.

Ebenezer Frimpong, a resident of Antwi Agyeikrom, reversed his earlier not guilty plea on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Unemployed Ghanaian man, Ebenezer Frimpong, jailed after stealing a police armoured vehicle. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Before the court proceeding, the presiding judge, His Honour Jephtha Appau, asked Frimpong directly whether he understood what a guilty plea would mean for him. Frimpong confirmed that he did.

According a report by GhanaWeb, the change of plea followed a psychiatric evaluation conducted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which concluded that he was mentally fit to stand trial.

How the police armoured vehicle was stolen

The court heard that the incident unfolded on 14 April, when General Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi was transporting the armoured vehicle to a garage for repairs.

Denkyi developed stomach pain during the journey and stopped close to Nkawie Market to purchase medicine from a nearby chemist, leaving the vehicle unattended in the process.

Frimpong seized the opportunity and drove the vehicle onto the Nkawie-Abuakwa-Kumasi road.

An alarm was subsequently raised, prompting officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department to respond.

They intercepted Frimpong near Mim, arrested him, and recovered the vehicle without further incident.

Police Prosecutor ASP Albert Asagre urged the court to hand down a custodial sentence following the guilty plea.

In delivering his judgment, Jephtha Appau acknowledged two factors in Frimpong's favour: his relative youth and his decision to plead guilty, which spared the court the time and resources of a full trial. On that basis, the judge sentenced him to one month in prison.

Awutu Senya East MP's bodyguards arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that two men linked to Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor were arrested following a gold robbery in the Ashanti Region.

Justice Kpakpo Mingle and Justice Mensah allegedly intercepted a gold dealer's vehicle transporting raw ore worth GH¢165,000.

A wallet left at the crime scene led police to the suspects, who also named an alleged mastermind working at the victim's mining site.

Source: YEN.com.gh