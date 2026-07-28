Imprisoned NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has issued an apology to President John Mahama

Wontumi's spokesperson delivered the apology on his behalf, appealing to the president to consider granting the convicted politician clemency

Wontumi is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after a High Court found him guilty on six charges of illegal mining in the Western Region

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has extended an apology to President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama for comments made against them during the campaign period preceding the 2024 general election, while simultaneously seeking presidential clemency.

The appeal was made through Wontumi's spokesperson, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, who conveyed it in an interview with Citi News, appealing for clemency, while Wontumi remains incarcerated following his conviction for illegal mining.

Chairman Wontumi apologises to President Mahama from prison. Credit: John Dramani Mahama/Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Boakye-Danquah framed the apology as a goodwill gesture, indicating that the former Ashanti Regional Chairman regretted any remarks that crossed the line during the heat of the campaign.

The spokesperson was, however, careful to separate the apology from any suggestion that political tensions between Antwi-Boasiako and the president had shaped the legal proceedings against him.

He maintained that the outreach was driven by a desire for reconciliation rather than an acknowledgement of political interference in the case.

"Not at all. We are aware that in this country there are influences. If you are able to identify those influences and begin making amends, I think we build a better society for all of us to live in."

Wontumi's 20-Year Sentence for Illegal Mining

Antwi-Boasiako was convicted on all six charges brought against him by the Criminal Court 4 Division of the High Court.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison alongside Akonta Mining Limited and a co-accused, Kwame Antwi.

The prosecution centred on illegal mining operations at the company's concession in Samreboi, Western Region.

Prosecutors argued that the accused unlawfully transferred mineral rights on the concession without ministerial approval and facilitated mining activities in breach of the Minerals and Mining Act.

The case drew significant public attention given Antwi-Boasiako's prominent political standing within the NPP and his long-held profile as a vocal party figure in the Ashanti Region.

Wontumi's lawyers to appeal 20-year sentence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the lead counsel for Chairman Wontumi, Samuel Atta Akyea, announced the defence team will file a notice of appeal next week following the court's ruling.

The High Court found NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako guilty of illegal mining offences connected to a concession in Samreboi.

Wontumi has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, and the appeal marks the next stage of his legal battle.

Source: YEN.com.gh