Para-athlete Zinabu Issah won silver in the Women's Shot Put F57 final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

The 46-year-old para-athlete recorded a season-best throw of 8.65 metres to give Ghana its first podium finish of the games

Issah is set to receive a combined payout from two separate sources following her historic silver medal performance

Zinabu Issah is set to receive a significant payout after delivering Ghana's first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 46-year-old para-athlete won silver in the women's shot put F57 final on July 27 after producing a season-best throw of 8.65 metres.

India's Sharmila claimed gold with a winning effort of 9.81 metres, while compatriot Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla took bronze with 7.26 metres, leaving Issah in second place and securing Ghana's first podium finish of the Games.

Glasgow 2026: How Much Will Zinabu Issah Receive After Winning Ghana's First Medal? Photo credit: @ParalympicGh/X.

Source: Twitter

How much will Zinabu Issah receive?

Although the Commonwealth Games does not award direct prize money to athletes for winning medals, according to BBC Sport, Issah will still benefit financially from her historic achievement.

Ghanaian sports journalist Bill Eshun, who is covering the Games in Glasgow, reported that African Paralympic Committee president Samson Deen will reward Issah with £2,000 (approximately GHS 31,042) through the Samson Deen Special Winning Bonus.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation will also pay the Ghanaian para-athlete $3,000 (approximately GHS 32,332) as statutory prize money for securing a silver medal.

Together, the two payments will bring Issah's expected earnings from the achievement to about GHS 63,374.

Glasgow 2026: How Much Will Zinabu Issah Receive After Winning Ghana's First Medal? Photo credit: @ParalympicGh/X.

Source: Twitter

Issah continues remarkable 2026 feats

The medal adds to what has already been an impressive year for the Ghanaian athlete.

Earlier in February 2026, Issah claimed silver at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai after recording a throw of 29.2 metres in the Women's Discus F57 event.

Her performance in Glasgow further underlines her consistency and ability to compete among the world's best in the F57 classification.

The latest honour also strengthens Issah's reputation as one of Ghana's most successful para-athletes, continuing to inspire a new generation through her achievements on the international stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh