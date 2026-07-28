Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena broke his public silence on the dispute with his sister, former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, over their late father's burial

He shared that he personally sought reconciliation through church elders and traditional leaders, but all attempts proved unsuccessful

Akofena also responded to Adwoa Safo's reported demand for GH₵3.7 million before the release of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's body

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, has publicly addressed his strained relationship with his sister, former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena publicly addresses his feud with his sister Adwoa Safo and says reconciliation attempts have failed. Photo source: @kwadwosafo_jnr, @kantankatv, @adomtv

Source: Instagram

The two children of the late religious leader have been locked in a heated public dispute following the demise of their late father in 2025.

The dispute has cast a shadow over the burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and widely recognised pioneer of Ghana's indigenous automotive industry through his Kantanka brand.

Reconciliation attempts through church and traditional leaders

Speaking in an interview with the media on Monday, July 27, 2026, Safo Akofena confirmed that he had made personal efforts to reach out to his sister following their late father's passing, but those efforts had not produced any positive outcome.

The late Kantanka's son noted that his attempts to mend fences with Adwoa Safo went well beyond personal appeals.

He said he engaged church elders and traditional leaders to mediate between them, hoping that respected figures from both spiritual and cultural settings could help bring the siblings to a common understanding.

Despite all these interventions, he said none of the reconciliation efforts succeeded.

He said:

"I have tried everything. I have gone to see leaders, chiefs, and old presidents to seek a meeting and settle our issues like siblings. I have even personally driven to her home to sit and speak with her. There is nothing humans do not go through."

"I didn't even want to speak about this issue with you. You know me. I don't like to speak about my issues in public unless it is work-related. I have done everything possible but nothing has worked."

The Instagram video of Safo Akofena speaking about his reconciliation efforts with Adwoa Safo is below:

Akofena responds to Adwoa's GH₵3.7 million demand

Akofena also addressed reports of Adwoa Safo demanding GH₵3.7 million for the release of their father's body before any funeral arrangements could proceed.

He questioned how his sister could demand such a huge amount when nothing has been paid with regard to the burial of their late father.

Akofena noted that he and the Kristo Asafo Mission council were waiting for Adwoa to present a breakdown of the figures, which she had previously promised to do.

He added that a decision would be made in respect to the GH₵3.7 million debt to his sister if it is determined to be genuine.

While he acknowledged the demand publicly, the nature of his response to that figure drew significant attention, underlining just how deeply the family rift has widened in the wake of their father's death.

The Instagram video of Safo Akofena speaking about his sister's GH₵3.7 million demand is below:

Safo Akofena's remarks stir reactions

The public statements drew a wave of commentary from Ghanaians on social media, with many weighing in on the unfolding situation.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

real_geening wrote:

"Even Dome-Kwabenya constituency, koraa, they suffered. How much more her stepbro? 😂"

sampamshoez2 advised:

"Just don't do the funeral now. Give time some time. Everything will fall into place. People would give you all the motivation you need to go on with every arrangement, but please just give time some time."

champion_alootey said:

"Honestly, 2.7 million Ghana cedis is an outrageous amount for mortuary charges. Adwoa Safo can do better. Trying to profit from her late father's death is below her."

Safo Akofena cancels Kantanka's scheduled burial date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Safo Akofena cancelling the burial date for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at a press conference on July 27, 2026.

The announcement came amidst family tensions that have escalated significantly, leaving many in the community captivated by the implications of the ongoing dispute.

Source: YEN.com.gh