Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather bulletin for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, covering conditions across the country

GMet warned that thunderstorms with rain could hit parts of northern Ghana, including Wa and Jirapa

Coastal areas face rough sea conditions, with mist and fog expected to reduce visibility in several zones

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, cautioning residents across the country to expect varied and potentially hazardous conditions throughout the day.

According to GMet, cloudy skies will dominate much of Ghana this morning, with mist and fog patches expected to reduce visibility along the coast, through forested areas, and across mountainous terrain.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms and rough seas on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Thunderstorms possible in northern Ghana

Residents in the Upper West Region should take particular care, as GMet has flagged the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by rain in Wa and Jirapa.

Isolated rain or thunderstorms are also anticipated across other upper regions of the country.

Further south and into the middle belt, towns including Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Ejura, Sampa, and Goaso can expect misty conditions, while Tamale, Bolgatanga, Yendi, Bole, Damongo, and Nalerigu are forecast to remain partly cloudy.

Techiman is likely to see mostly cloudy skies, and Sunyani has been given the relatively brighter outlook of sunny intervals.

Rain and mist expected across southern zones

In the southern and coastal parts of the country, GMet indicates that slight rain is probable in Accra, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, and Obuasi.

Meanwhile, towns along the coast and in the forest belt, including Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai, are set for misty conditions that could limit visibility for early morning commuters.

Aflao, Anloga, Ho, and Kasoa will experience mostly cloudy weather, and Kintampo is forecast to see variable cloud cover throughout the morning.

GMet has also raised an alert for maritime activities, noting that the state of the sea is currently rough.

Fishermen and all those operating along Ghana's coastline are urged to exercise extreme caution.

The agency has advised members of the public to drive carefully and prioritise their safety given the hazardous visibility conditions expected in many parts of the country.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh