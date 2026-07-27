The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled planned maintenance works across parts of Accra West and the Western region on two consecutive days

Several communities including Dansoman Market, Bechem and Petroleum are among the areas listed for the temporary interruptions

ECG has urged residents in affected areas to charge devices, store water and make alternative arrangements before works begin

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will result in temporary power outages in parts of the Accra West and Western regions on Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

The exercise, which is expected to last about seven hours each day, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, forms part of ECG’s efforts to improve reliability and strengthen its electricity distribution network.

The ECG announces 7-hour power outages for Accra East and West regions on Monday and Tuesday, July 27-28. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The power distributor has advised customers in the affected communities to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled interruptions.

Areas in Accra West to experience power outage

According to ECG’s maintenance schedule, some communities in the Accra West Region will experience a temporary interruption in power supply during the exercise.

On Monday, July 27, areas expected to be affected include Bechem, Tunga, New Century School, Railway Quarters, Dansoman Market, Commandos Flats and surrounding communities.

The following day, Tuesday, July 28, parts of Petroleum, Star of the Sea, Page 2K and nearby areas will also experience an outage as engineers carry out the planned works.

Areas in Western Region to face dumsor

In the Accra West Region, the ECG announced that the planned maintenance will affect Doblo, Nsuma, Satellite, Sapeiman, Medie, Kotoku, Pobiman, Blue Skies, Hebron, Ahodwo, Fotobi, Pakrom, Obudan, Kwasikrom, and surrounding areas on Sunday, July 26, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

ECG explains purpose of maintenance works

ECG said the scheduled maintenance is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply for customers.

The company has regularly undertaken planned maintenance exercises across its operational areas as part of efforts to upgrade and maintain its distribution infrastructure.

The power company has apologised to customers who will be affected by the temporary outages and urged them to plan accordingly.

Residents in the affected areas have been encouraged to charge electronic devices, store water and make alternative arrangements before the commencement of the maintenance works.

ECG also reminded customers that the exercise is necessary to support improvements in electricity supply and reduce future disruptions.

GMet warns of thunderstorms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a morning weather alert for Monday, July 27, 2026.

Coastal, forest, and mountainous areas in southern Ghana faced fog, mist, and possible light rain in the morning.

Thunderstorms or heavy rain were forecast to develop over the Transition and Northern Sectors by late afternoon.

Source: YEN.com.gh