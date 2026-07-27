Prophet Roja Drops Good News Prophecy About Wontumi After Earlier Prediction Appeared Fulfilled
- Prophet Roja has delivered a fresh prophecy concerning jailed Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi
- The prophet disclosed that he spoke with an undisclosed 'big man' before declaring that positive developments await the embattled politician
- Prophet Roja also alleged that NPP supporters threatened his life and vowed to burn his church after his earlier prophecy about Wontumi resurfaced
Prophet Roja has issued a new prophecy concerning Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, insisting that brighter days lie ahead for the politician despite his ongoing legal troubles.
The prophet made the declaration during a recent interview with Fiifi Pratt, stopping short of disclosing the specific details of the prophecy but insisting that the message was credible. He attributed the revelation to a conversation with a senior figure whose identity he chose to keep private.
Prophet Roja's Message for Chairman Wontumi
"I spoke with a big man, and there is good news coming for Chairman Wontumi," Prophet Roja said.
Adding that the NPP chairman's current period of difficulty would soon give way to joy.
The new prophecy follows renewed public interest in an earlier prediction Prophet Roja had made months before Wontumi's sentencing, in which he warned that the politician could face up to 15 years in prison if fervent prayers were not made on his behalf.
After Wontumi's recent legal troubles materialised, social media users began revisiting that old prophecy, with many suggesting it had come to pass.
Threats and Backlash After Earlier Prediction
During the same interview, Prophet Roja spoke candidly about the consequences he faced following his initial warning.
He alleged that a section of NPP supporters turned on him, accusing him of seeking to harm Chairman Wontumi rather than caution him.
According to the prophet, the situation deteriorated to the point where certain individuals allegedly threatened his life and made vows to destroy his church over the message he had delivered.
Despite the hostility, he maintained that his prophecies are driven by divine instruction rather than personal or political motives, and that he would continue to deliver messages he believes he receives from God regardless of the public reaction.
His latest comments have reignited online debate, with Ghanaians divided over both the prophecy and Wontumi's circumstances.
The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering the prophecy is below.
Prophet Roja Wontumi prophecy sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below:
@De(Great) wrote:
"That good news will be the downfall of NDC."
@A B commented:
"Chairman Wontumi is the richest prisoner in Ghana."
@ISCO 15 added:
"In fact, this man of God is a messenger from God 🔥🔥🔥🔥 let's give him the support."
@Asaase in town stated:
"Masa we don't need any good news let him stay in prison."
Prophet Kwabena Okumdom's Wontumi Prediction
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kwabena Okumdom shared a prophecy about Chairman Wontumi's reported 20-year prison sentence during a sermon addressed to his congregation.
The man of God claimed a divine revelation showed a significant intervention from a higher authority would change the course of events for the NPP chairman.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh