Patty Ellen's heart monitor flatlined while she was being wheeled into the operating theatre during childbirth

She claims she floated above the room and watched a 360-degree replay of her entire life during the experience

An unknown presence gave Patty a clear choice between staying in the afterlife or returning to her newborn baby

A mother has opened up about the moments she was clinically dead during childbirth, describing an experience that she says completely transformed her understanding of life and death.

Patty Ellen, a woman who 'died' during childbirth and came back to life, shares her story. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Patty Ellen was being brought into the operating theatre when her heart monitor suddenly flatlined.

In that same instant, she found herself looking down at the room from above, watching medical personnel rush to revive her body as it lay below.

Life replayed before her eyes

According to the Mirror, she claimed the delivery room then vanished. Patty described finding herself encircled by what resembled a vast 360-degree screen cycling through the most significant moments of her life.

She said the footage kept returning to times when she had treated others badly, and she began to believe she was being judged and condemned.

That fear broke when an unidentified figure appeared beside her, placed a hand on her shoulder, and communicated without speaking a single word.

The presence conveyed an overwhelming sense of eternal love and urged her to forgive herself, prompting her to pause over the regrets she carried.

Her baby's cry decided for her

Before the vision could fully resolve, Patty heard something that cut through everything: her newborn's first cry.

The presence then offered her a choice. She could stay in whatever realm she had entered, or she could return to her body and her child.

She chose to go back without hesitation. Patty says she was immediately and forcefully returned to her physical form at the exact moment doctors were performing chest compressions on her.

The experience, she told The Mirror, reshaped her relationship with death entirely.

"The biggest, most important thing is that I'm no longer afraid to die," Patty said. "And the weird thing is that I can't wait to go back."

See the Facebook post on Patty's story below:

What science says about near-death experiences

Patty's account mirrors those reported by many other people who have been resuscitated after cardiac arrest.

Life reviews, out-of-body sensations, and encounters with unidentified figures are among the most frequently documented features in near-death experience research.

Medical science has not yet reached a consensus on what drives these vivid episodes, though they continue to be widely reported by survivors across the world.

Woman shares how Kasoa Polyclinic 'killed' baby

In other news, YEN.com.gh also reported on a Ghanaian mother’s tragic experience with poor hospital care, which led to the loss of her first baby after being allegedly turned away at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

The heartbreaking account underscored a growing concern about negligence and inadequate treatment in public hospitals, sparking outrage and calls for urgent reforms in the healthcare system.

Source: YEN.com.gh