The Bank of Ghana published its interbank rates for Monday, July 27, 2026, reflecting figures from the close of business on Friday, July 24

The US dollar was quoted at a buying rate of GH₵11.6292 and a selling rate of GH₵11.6408 in the latest bulletin

The pound sterling and euro also recorded minimal movement against the cedi in the central bank's benchmark figures

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The Ghana cedi remained broadly stable against three major international currencies in the Bank of Ghana's interbank rates published for Monday, 27 July 2026.

The central bank's daily bulletin reflected average rates applied by commercial banks at the close of trading on Friday, 24 July 2026.

Cedi holds steady against major currencies in Bank of Ghana’s latest interbank rates. Photo credit Bank of Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

These figures serve as the benchmark used across the banking sector for pricing foreign exchange transactions.

Dollar, pound and euro rates

The US dollar was quoted at a buying rate of GH₵11.6292 and a selling rate of GH₵11.6408.

The spread between the two rates remained narrow, signalling limited volatility in dollar-cedi trading at the interbank level.

The pound sterling came in at GH₵15.5180 to buy and GH₵15.5347 to sell, while the euro was pegged at GH₵13.2417 for buying and GH₵13.2537 for selling.

Bank of Ghana's role in setting the benchmark

The Bank of Ghana noted that the published figures represent averages drawn from commercial bank transactions rather than fixed official rates.

Commercial banks use these benchmarks when pricing foreign exchange deals for their clients, meaning the rates influence the cost of international transactions across both personal and business banking.

The cedi's steady performance against the dollar, pound and euro over the latest trading period offers a snapshot of current conditions in Ghana's foreign exchange market.

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BoG warns Ghanaians rejecting cedi coins

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana sent a warning to traders, transport operators and businesses that have been rejecting Ghana cedi coins as payment.

The central bank said all coins it had issued remain legal tender and that refusal to accept them is an offence under the Currency Act, 1964.

Business owners who instruct their employees to reject approved coins could also face the same penalties under the law.

Source: YEN.com.gh