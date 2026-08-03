The Electricity Company of Ghana announced scheduled outages across communities in the Volta and Oti Regions for maintenance works

The first phase will run from 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 2 to 6:00 am on Monday, August 3, affecting dozens of communities including Ho and Kpando

A second phase is scheduled from 6:00 pm on Monday, August 3 to 6:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, covering additional areas including Nkwanta and Kadjebi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled planned power interruptions across communities in the Volta and Oti Regions as engineers undertake maintenance and repair works on the distribution network.

In a statement issued by Public Relations Officer for ECG's Volta and Oti Regions, Eunice Tweneboah-Kodua, the company said the outages form part of a broader effort to improve reliability and service delivery to customers in the affected areas.

The ECG announces 24-hour planned power outages in the Volta and Oti Regions on August 2 and 3, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

First phase of power outages

According to a report sighted on Citinewroom, the ECG said the initial phase of the power outages will begin at 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 2, and last until 6:00 am on Monday, August 3.

Communities expected to lose power during this window include Ho Technical University, SSNIT Flats, Goshen City, GNTC, Police Headquarters, Serene Hotel, the Ghana Water Limited office, Sokode Lokoe, parts of Green Valley, Sokode Gbogame, Abutia, Akrofu, parts of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Main Campus, Kpando Township, Sovie, Vakpo, Anfoega and Hohoe.

Further areas affected in this phase include Dave, Tritrinu, Ho Airport, Wumenu, Kpetoe, Jasikan, Bodada, Akpafu, Bowiri, Ayeremu, Adumadum, Atigor and surrounding communities.

Second phase of power disruptions

ECG's second phase of maintenance work is set to run from 6:00 pm on Monday, August 3, to 6:00 am on Tuesday, August 4.

Affected communities include Kpenoe, Takla, Hodzo, the Food and Distribution area, Ho Central Market, Akoefe, Tokokoe, Tanyigbe, Anglokodzi, Alavanyo, Nkonya, Agbenorxoe, Torkor, parts of Kpando, Kudje, Tapa Amanya and Worawora.

The company added that Akaa, Kwamekrom, Hovie, Klefe, Ziavi, parts of the UHAS Main Campus, Microwave, Taviefe, Matse, Akoviefe, Dzologborgame, Shia, Klave, Lume, Nyive, parts of Hohoe, Kadjebi, Asato, Mount Sinai, parts of Jasikan, Kabiti and Nkwanta will also be without power during this period.

ECG said its engineers, working alongside GRIDCo, are taking steps to address the underlying technical challenges and restore normal power supply as quickly as possible.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and called on affected customers to remain patient while the works proceed.

GMet issues weather forecast for today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its weather forecast for Monday, August 3, 2026, covering all regions of the country.

The agency had predicted misty conditions across several coastal and forest areas, with slight rainfall expected in Accra and thunderstorms forecast for parts of northern Ghana.

GMet had also warned that sea conditions were rough and cautioned motorists about reduced visibility during the early morning hours.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh