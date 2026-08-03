President John Mahama delivered a sermon at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God that has since gone viral online

Mahama warned against the dangers of inflammatory social media language and called on Christians to help restore Ghana's moral fabric

The President also spoke about the importance of strong family bonds in tackling mental health challenges facing Ghanaians

President John Mahama stepped into the pulpit at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God and delivered a sermon that has since captured widespread attention across social media.

President John Mahama’s sermon at Ringway Gospel Centre stresses humility, family bonds, and the importance of uplifting speech amidst Ghana's moral challenges. Image credit: the1957news/Instagram

Source: UGC

In remarks that resonated far beyond the walls of the church, Mahama challenged Ghanaians to embrace humility, referencing the kind of arrogance often expressed through phrases like "You know who I am?"

He drew a stark contrast between that attitude and a life grounded in human dignity, warning that pride ultimately leads to one's downfall.

President Mahama on family and positive speech

The President used the platform to connect personal behaviour to broader national concerns.

He stressed that strong family bonds are not merely a social ideal but a practical foundation for addressing the mental health struggles that many Ghanaians face.

In his view, when families are fractured, individuals become more vulnerable to mental distress, making the home environment a critical space for healing and stability.

Mahama also turned his attention to the power of words, particularly on social media, which he described as a breeding ground for inflammatory and divisive language.

He lamented what he sees as a growing moral decadence in Ghanaian society, citing toxic online discourse as a symptom of deeper cultural decay.

He appealed directly to Christians to lead the charge in reversing this trend, urging them to use speech that uplifts rather than tears down.

Beyond the church, he encouraged all Ghanaians to resist the temptation to speak negatively about their country and instead adopt language that fosters unity, hope, and a shared sense of purpose.

The Instagram video below shows Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, preaching in church.

Reactions to President Mahama's Sunday sermon

The video of Mahama's sermon drew considerable engagement online, with many viewers expressing admiration for his message.

christmindi1 wrote:

"The greatest commandment is love 🔥🔥🔥, Mr President is a practical Man 👏👏👏👏."

kwadwo_williwise commented:

"This man is a good preacher, ladies and gentlemen."

hizmajestyrich added:

"With all the powers he possesses in Ghana, the President still sees the essence of humanity 👏."

daddy266666 wrote:

"Wow, from today I will stay humble, trust me."

Mahama celebrates 34th wedding anniversary with Lordina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama celebrated his wedding anniversary with a moving message to his wife, Lordina.

The first family have been together for 34 years.

In Mahama's message on Facebook, he described her as an anchor to him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh