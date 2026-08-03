The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its weather forecast for Monday, August 3, 2026, covering all regions of the country

Mist is expected across several coastal and forest towns, with slight rain possible in Accra and thunderstorms forecast for parts of northern Ghana

GMet has also warned that sea conditions are rough and cautioned drivers about reduced visibility during the early morning hours

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather advisory for Monday, August 3, 2026, warning of mist, localised rain and thunderstorms across different parts of the country during the early morning hours.

GMet noted that residents should expect relatively cool temperatures overnight and into the early morning throughout Ghana.

The GMet issues its weather forecast for Monday August 3, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mist and rain forecast for southern Ghana

Along the coast and across southern Ghana, mist is expected to settle over several towns including Aflao, Anloga, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai.

Accra residents should prepare for the possibility of slight rain, while Ho is forecast to remain mostly cloudy. Kumasi may experience drizzle.

In the forest and transition zones, towns including Ejura, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman and Sampa are under a mist advisory, while Kete Krachi, Atebubu and Kintampo are expected to be mostly cloudy.

Thunderstorms forecast for northern Ghana

Conditions in the north are more severe. Tamale, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu and Jirapa face the prospect of thunderstorms accompanied by rain, while Yendi, Bole, Damongo and Wa are expected to remain mostly cloudy for much of the morning.

GMet also flagged that persistent thunderstorms, with or without rain, are likely over the extreme northern regions through the course of the day.

The agency has additionally raised an alert regarding sea conditions, describing the state of the sea as rough.

Fishermen and those with maritime activities are advised to exercise caution.

Motorists across the country have been urged to drive carefully and remain alert to the reduced visibility that mist and drizzle can cause during the morning commute.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh