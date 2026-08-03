A video showing a fire outbreak at Ghana Party in the Park went viral online

The clip showed flames near the stage as panicked fans fled the festival grounds

The footage added fresh scrutiny to the chaos that left 23 people injured

A video capturing the fire outbreak that triggered chaos at Ghana Party in the Park has emerged online, offering fresh insight into the incident that left 23 people injured in London.

A fire breaks out near the stage at Ghana Party in the Park, moments before the chaos that led to 23 injuries. Image credit: Plus 1 TV/Shatta Wale.

Source: Twitter

The 2026 edition of the festival, also known as ShattaFest UK, was forced into an abrupt shutdown on Saturday, August 1, 2026, after a fire near the entrance triggered a crowd surge.

Police confirmed that 23 people needed medical assistance, with three taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the fire forced a temporary closure of the gates, and the crush occurred when the crowd surged forward as they reopened.

Fire outbreak video from ShattaFest emerges

The fire that triggered the chaos has now been captured on camera.

In videos circulating widely online, a fire was spotted breaking out near the stage area, with flames and thick smoke rising above the festival grounds as the crowd looked on.

Fans were spotted leaving the premises in a hurry as the blaze intensified, with some scrambling over barriers to get away from the area.

The TikTok video of the fire outbreak, which appears to have broken out near the stage before the stampede, is below.

Ghanaians react to fire outbreak video

The video has sparked fresh reactions online, with several users questioning the safety measures at the venue.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

HIGHEST-VICKIE wrote:

"Atanfo has got us. Someone should translate this in Twi for me, eeeeiii Awurade."

Update Upon Update said:

"Why fire service no dey around?"

Kwaku Manuel indicated:

"There is fire on the mountain."

FeliciaRichLady commented:

"It's not because of Shatta Wale, it's because of poor organisation, that's why people are hurt. Life matters, so they should have controlled the crowd to limit the risk of stampede or injuries. This carelessness doesn't make Shatta God or anyone special. This is human life at stake here."

Shatta Wale blames organisers' greed

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale addressed the chaos during a TikTok Live session, saying he had anticipated police intervention given how the event had been organised.

He blamed the decision to merge Ghana Party in the Park with ShattaFest UK on greed, claiming it directly led to the disorder.

Shatta Wale's comments drew mixed reactions, with some fans accusing him of trying to deflect blame from himself despite reportedly being involved in planning discussions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh