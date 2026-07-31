Former NPP National Chairman Peter Mac Manu has lost his wife, Alice Mac Manu

Several NPP bigwigs visited Mac Manu's home to offer their condolences following the sad news

NPP Deputy National Women's Organiser Hajia Safia Mohammed was among those who paid tribute online

Former New Patriotic Party National Chairman Peter Mac Manu has lost his wife, Alice Mac Manu.

Details surrounding the circumstances and timelines of the sad passing have not been made public.

Former New Patriotic Party National Chairman Peter Mac Manu is mourning the passing of wife, Alice Mac Manu.

Source: Facebook

But YEN.com.gh had sighted several NPP bigwigs visiting Manu's home to offer their condolences.

Tributes have also been posted online on Facebook.

For example, Adomonline reported that the Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Safia Mohammed, extended her condolences.

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, a contestant for the position of National Chairman of the NPP, also led members of his campaign team to pay a condolence visit to Manu.

He was accompanied by his Campaign Manager, Henry Quartey and an entourage of his Campaign Team including: Hon. Cynthia Maamle Morrison, former Minister for Gender, Children & Social Protection and former MP for Agona West Constituency, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and former MP of Krowor Constituency, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, former Minister for Sanitation and former MP forAyawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Hon. Alexander Ampaabeng, former Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Akwesi Acquah, former Deputy Minister for Health and MP for Akyem Oda Constituency, Hon. Matthew Nyindam, MP of Kpandai Constituency, and Hon. Sheilla Bartels, former MP for Ablekuma North Constituency.

MP for Keta loses mother

YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, lost his mother, Henrietta Atsufui Avuglah, earlier in July.

Gakpey was first elected to the Parliament of Ghana in the 2020 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

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Source: YEN.com.gh