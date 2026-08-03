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Italy Publishes Official Fees for Short-Stay, Long-Stay, and Study Visas
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Italy Publishes Official Fees for Short-Stay, Long-Stay, and Study Visas

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
2 min read
  • The Italian government announced updated fees across three visa categories with a September 30, 2026, payment deadline
  • Fees range from $58.30 for a study visa to $135.20 for a long-stay visa, with naira conversions provided for foreign applicants
  • Nationals of 10 countries qualify for a reduced fee of $41.10, while Italy confirmed only cash payments will be accepted

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The Italian government has released its official visa fee schedule for foreign nationals, covering three categories ahead of a September 30, 2026 payment deadline, with the amounts converted into naira for the benefit of foreign applicants.

The announcement confirms the fees currently applicable to nationals of most countries seeking entry into Italy under each of the three visa types.

Italy visa fees, Italian government announcement, 2026 visa fee schedule, visa categories, Ghanaian applicants, reduced visa fees, short-stay visa, long-stay visa, study visa, cash payments only.
The Italian government updates visa fees for 2026, ranging from $58.30 to $135.20. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Italy's 2026 visa fee breakdown

Applicants seeking a short-stay visa, which covers periods of up to 90 days, are required to pay $104.90.

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Those applying for a long-stay visa, covering stays beyond 90 days, will pay $135.20. A study visa carries the lowest fee among the three categories at $58.30.

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All applicants should note that the fees are non-refundable regardless of the outcome of their application.

Additionally, the Italian government confirmed that only cash payments will be accepted at the point of application, with credit and debit cards not permitted.

10 countries qualify for reduced fees

A separate, lower fee of $41.10 applies to nationals of ten specific countries under the Italian government's updated schedule.

Those countries are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Georgia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, the Republic of Moldova and Serbia.

Applicants from all other countries, including Ghanaians, are required to pay the standard rates outlined above.

The September 30, 2026 deadline makes it important for prospective applicants to plan their applications accordingly and ensure they have the correct cash amount available before presenting themselves at the application point.

Ukraine lists conditions for foreign citizenship applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ukraine has released a formal list of six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can apply for Ukrainian citizenship.

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Under the requirements, applicants must have lived lawfully in Ukraine for at least five years before submitting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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