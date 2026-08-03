The Italian government announced updated fees across three visa categories with a September 30, 2026, payment deadline

Fees range from $58.30 for a study visa to $135.20 for a long-stay visa, with naira conversions provided for foreign applicants

Nationals of 10 countries qualify for a reduced fee of $41.10, while Italy confirmed only cash payments will be accepted

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The Italian government has released its official visa fee schedule for foreign nationals, covering three categories ahead of a September 30, 2026 payment deadline, with the amounts converted into naira for the benefit of foreign applicants.

The announcement confirms the fees currently applicable to nationals of most countries seeking entry into Italy under each of the three visa types.

The Italian government updates visa fees for 2026, ranging from $58.30 to $135.20. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Italy's 2026 visa fee breakdown

Applicants seeking a short-stay visa, which covers periods of up to 90 days, are required to pay $104.90.

Those applying for a long-stay visa, covering stays beyond 90 days, will pay $135.20. A study visa carries the lowest fee among the three categories at $58.30.

All applicants should note that the fees are non-refundable regardless of the outcome of their application.

Additionally, the Italian government confirmed that only cash payments will be accepted at the point of application, with credit and debit cards not permitted.

10 countries qualify for reduced fees

A separate, lower fee of $41.10 applies to nationals of ten specific countries under the Italian government's updated schedule.

Those countries are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Georgia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, the Republic of Moldova and Serbia.

Applicants from all other countries, including Ghanaians, are required to pay the standard rates outlined above.

The September 30, 2026 deadline makes it important for prospective applicants to plan their applications accordingly and ensure they have the correct cash amount available before presenting themselves at the application point.

Ukraine lists conditions for foreign citizenship applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ukraine has released a formal list of six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can apply for Ukrainian citizenship.

Under the requirements, applicants must have lived lawfully in Ukraine for at least five years before submitting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh