ECG Lists Areas to Experience 8-Hour Power Outage in Ashanti Region on August 4

The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

The outage will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm to allow ECG to carry out planned maintenance works

More than a dozen communities across the Ashanti Region are listed among the areas set to be affected

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power interruption affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, as part of scheduled maintenance works intended to improve service delivery.

The notice, issued on Monday, confirmed that the outage will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm, lasting a total of eight hours.

The ECG lists areas to experience an 8-hour power outage in the Ashanti Region on August 4, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Communities affected by the Ashanti Region outage

The areas listed by ECG as falling within the scope of the interruption include Master Nkwanta, Mensoso, Grumesa, Nkransa, Mprekyere, Bronikrom, Nsuta, Akutreso, Brekete, Nsuta Abu and Ackwa-Atwereboana, along with their surrounding communities.

ECG described the power interruption as temporary and directly tied to ongoing efforts to maintain and strengthen its distribution infrastructure in the region.

ECG apologises to affected customers

In its notice, the power distributor acknowledged the disruption the exercise would cause to residents and businesses in the listed areas.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," the company stated.

Customers within the affected communities have been urged to put the necessary arrangements in place before the outage begins at 9:00am on Tuesday.

Residents who rely on electricity-dependent equipment, including those running small businesses or households with medical devices, are particularly advised to plan ahead.

ECG regularly carries out scheduled maintenance across its network in a bid to reduce faults and improve reliability, though such exercises often draw attention given the broader challenges surrounding power supply in Ghana.

Read the Facebook post below:

ECG announces 24-hour dumsor in Volta and Oti

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced scheduled outages across communities in the Volta and Oti Regions to allow maintenance works to be carried out.

The first phase ran from 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 2, to 6:00 am on Monday, August 3, and affected dozens of communities, including Ho and Kpando.

A second phase took place from 6:00 pm on Monday, August 3, to 6:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, covering additional areas such as Nkwanta and Kadjebi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh