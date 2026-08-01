A Presbyterian Church catechist in Akutuase has accused his wife of 13 years of rekindling a relationship with her former partner, Akwasi Adae

Ernest Opoku tracked the pair to Adae's residence at 1:00 am, where a confrontation broke out and he was assaulted during the altercation

The accused offered GH¢4,000 and a crate of eggs in settlement, an offer Opoku rejected as he holds out for GH¢100,000

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A catechist at a Presbyterian Church in Akutuase, Ashanti Region, is seeking GH¢100,000 in compensation from his wife and her alleged lover after claiming she resumed a relationship with a former boyfriend during their 13-year marriage.

Ernest Opoku told Oyerepa TV that he became suspicious when he noticed his wife, Ashia, reconnecting with an ex-boyfriend identified as Akwasi Adae, commonly known as Adae Mogya.

A catechist of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana demands GH¢100,000 from his wife and her ex-boyfriend over alleged infidelity. Photo credit: Oyaripa TV.

Source: UGC

According to a report by GhanaWeb, when he raised the matter with her family, they dismissed his concerns entirely and Ashia denied the accusation.

She subsequently reported him to the Social Welfare Department, which fined him for making what it deemed unsubstantiated claims.

Opoku confronts the pair at 1:00 am

Refusing to let the matter rest without evidence, Opoku tracked his wife and Adae to the latter's residence and confronted them at 1:00 am.

A physical altercation ensued during which he smashed a car window, tore his wife's clothing to preserve as evidence, and was himself assaulted.

When his mother-in-law later saw the torn garment, she offered an apology.

Speaking on Oyerepa TV, Opoku recounted the sequence of events that led to the confrontation.

"We have been married for 13 years. I discovered that she was dating her ex-boyfriend again, Akwasi Adae, popularly known as Adae Mogya. I reported the issue to the family but she denied it and the family accused me of fabricating stories against her," he said.

Presby catechist rejects GH¢4,000 offer

Following police involvement in the matter, Adae's side offered GH¢4,000 and a crate of eggs as compensation, an offer Opoku flatly rejected.

Negotiations have since stalled, with Opoku holding firm on his demand.

"The man initially demanded GH¢200,000 and we negotiated it down to GH¢100,000. We are still asking him to reduce the amount further but he has refused. We are still looking for the money," a representative of the opposing party said.

The dispute remains unresolved, with neither side reaching an agreement on a final settlement figure.

Ghanaian pastor demands GH¢400,000 compensation from wife

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kofi Amponsah had reportedly been sacked from his mission house by his wife, Adwoa Brago, over allegations of infidelity and marital misconduct.

He had claimed that the accusations stemmed from a misunderstanding involving money given to him by a 14-year-old girl.

However, Adwoa Brago had disputed his account, accusing him of neglecting his responsibilities and refusing to share proceeds from their jointly owned business.

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Source: YEN.com.gh