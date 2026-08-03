A Toyota Hiace minibus travelling from Accra to Takoradi crashed at Dompoase, near Komenda, on Friday evening

The driver swerved to avoid an overtaking vehicle and struck a stationary truck, killing two passengers

Eight survivors, three of them in critical condition, were transported to Elmina Polyclinic by the National Ambulance Service

Two people have died and eight others were injured after a Toyota Hiace commercial minibus crashed at Dompoase, near Komenda, along the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway on Friday evening.

The minibus was en route from Accra to Takoradi when the driver veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision with a vehicle that had moved into its path while overtaking.

2 dead, 8 injured after a Toyota Hiace crashed at Dompoase on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the bus then collided with a stationary truck, causing significant damage and trapping several occupants inside.

Fatalities and injuries at Dompoase crash scene

One passenger died at the scene immediately after the impact.

A second victim, who had been trapped in the wreckage, died shortly after rescue workers managed to free them.

The eight remaining occupants survived, though three were reported to be in a critical condition.

All eight were conveyed to Elmina Polyclinic by the National Ambulance Service for treatment.

Divisional Officer Grade II Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), confirmed that emergency crews received the distress call at 18:55 GMT and reached the scene by 19:10 GMT, where they proceeded to carry out rescue operations.

GNFS urges motorists to observe road safety

Following the incident, the Ghana National Fire Service called on drivers across the country to exercise greater caution on the roads and to comply with road safety regulations.

The service described the crash as the type of avoidable incident that results from reckless driving behaviour, particularly dangerous overtaking manoeuvres on highways.

The stretch of road between Cape Coast and Takoradi has been the site of previous accidents, with high traffic volumes and driver conduct frequently cited as contributing factors in incidents along the corridor.

Pregnant woman and child die in fatal crash

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a vehicle had ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians at Bukom Junction in the Ga Mashie community on Monday, July 27, 2026.

At least three people had been killed on the spot, with a pregnant woman and a young child among those feared dead.

Eyewitnesses had reported that the driver allegedly suffered brake failure moments before the devastating collision.

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Source: YEN.com.gh