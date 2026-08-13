Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement clarifying that Accra fully funded the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa

The clarification came after South Africa requested Nigeria, Malawi, and Ethiopia repay part of R292 million spent on repatriations

Ghana spent GH₵10.6 million assisting nearly 2,000 returnees, with over 1,600 citizens returning since May 2026

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the country did not request any financial or material support from South Africa during the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals, meaning Accra will not be among the governments facing reimbursement demands.

The clarification, signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was issued in response to South Africa's moves to recoup a portion of the R292 million (approximately $18.5 million) it spent on repatriation efforts.

Why Ghana isn't among African nations being asked to repay South Africa repatriation costs. Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

South Africa seeks repayments from three countries

South Africa's Director-General of Home Affairs, Tommy Makhode, told Parliament that his department had written to Malawi, Nigeria, and Ethiopia requesting they contribute to covering those costs through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

"We have also written to the government of Malawi and, of course, the embassies of Nigeria and Ethiopia requesting reimbursements of this cost through the department of DIRCO," Makhode stated.

According to a report by Graphic Online; Ghana was not included in those demands, and the Foreign Ministry moved swiftly to place on record why.

Ghana covered its own evacuation costs

In its official statement, the ministry was emphatic that Ghana bore all expenses independently.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to state for the record, in unequivocal terms, that the evacuation of all our compatriots was fully funded by the Government of Ghana and our Ghanaian partners," the statement read.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Ghana did not seek any financial or material support from the South African Government to bring our fellow nationals back home."

Ghana allocated GH₵10.6 million to support nearly 2,000 returnees across earlier phases of the exercise.

Each returning citizen received a GH₵5,000 reintegration grant alongside a GH₵500 travel allowance.

More than 1,600 Ghanaian nationals had returned home since May 2026 as part of the effort.

Pentecost Chairman recounts near-death experience in SA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, had disclosed that he nearly lost his life during his six years living in South Africa.

He had told Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa about two separate armed robbery incidents he personally experienced in the country.

Apostle Nyamekye had also rushed back to South Africa after a church deacon was kidnapped while collecting offerings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh