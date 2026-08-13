Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata's final social media posts have surfaced following news of her death

The former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant shared posts centred on gratitude to God and appreciation for her life

Bubune, who represented the Volta Region at GMB 2013, passed away after battling cancer

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The final social media posts of 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata have surfaced following her death after a battle with cancer.

GMB’s Juliana Bubune’s last posts before her death draw attention. Image credit: Juliana Bubune Titiati

Source: Facebook

Bubune, who represented the Volta Region in the popular beauty pageant, had remained active on social media, where she occasionally shared moments from her life and journey.

Some of her final posts showed a woman expressing gratitude to God despite what she had been through.

Juliana Bubune praised God in final posts

In one of her last Facebook reels, Bubune was captured dressed in white and running along a stream.

She appeared cheerful in the footage, smiling broadly as an audio praising and thanking God for life played in the background.

See the Facebook post in the link

The images have taken on a different meaning following news of her passing, particularly considering her battle with cancer.

Another of her final posts appeared on TikTok. Bubune shared a black-and-white photograph of herself alongside another message centred on her faith in God.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The caption on her photo read:

"Are you looking for evidence to totally submit to Jehovah? I am that evidence. Look no further."

She also captioned the TikTok post:

"God is God. None compared. He made all things for His pleasure."

The post reflected the strong faith she continued to publicly express during the latter part of her life.

Juliana Bubune's battle with cancer

Bubune had battled lymphoma and previously opened up about her treatment and recovery journey.

In November 2025, she appeared on TV3's Ladies Circle, where she spoke about her experience with the disease and the difficult treatment process she had endured.

Months before her passing, she had also publicly thanked businessman Ibrahim Mahama for the support he offered during her health struggles, describing him as one of the people God used to help save her life.

Bubune became widely known in Ghana after representing the Volta Region in the 2013 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful.

She performed strongly throughout the competition and eventually emerged as the first runner-up.

Following news of her death, her final social media posts have resurfaced, offering a glimpse into the gratitude, joy and faith she publicly expressed in the period before her passing.

Old video of Bubune on GMB surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Bubune Titiati-Tsikata from her days on Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant resurfaced following news of her passing.

The talented influencer represented the Volta Region of Ghana in the 2013 GMB edition and finished as first runner-up in the competition.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh