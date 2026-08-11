The Electricity Company of Ghana announced an emergency maintenance exercise affecting several Tema communities on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Areas including Comm. 18, Fafali, Cambodia, Baatsona and surrounding communities will be affected by the temporary outage

ECG scheduled the maintenance window to run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and urged residents to prepare accordingly

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a temporary power outage across several communities in the Tema Region on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, due to an emergency maintenance exercise.

The utility company stated that the maintenance works are necessary to improve service delivery to customers in the area.

The ECG announces an emergency power outage in the Tema communities on August 11, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Tema communities facing outage

The communities set to experience the interruption in power supply include Comm. 18, Fafali, Transformer, Cambodia, Baatsona and their surrounding areas.

The power outage is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 4:00 p.m. on the same day, giving a total window of six hours during which electricity supply will be suspended.

ECG urges residents to prepare

ECG extended an apology to customers in the listed communities for any inconvenience the disruption may cause.

The company also called on residents and businesses operating within the affected areas to take note of the outage window and put in place the necessary contingency arrangements ahead of time.

Emergency maintenance exercises of this nature are periodically carried out by ECG as part of efforts to maintain and upgrade the country's power distribution infrastructure.

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GRIDCos restores power to areas in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that GRIDCo engineering teams remained on the ground working to reconnect communities that were still without electricity following a recent nationwide outage.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition’s PRO, Richmond Rockson, confirmed that significant progress had already been made in restoring power supply.

Officials said restoring electricity to every affected area remained the highest priority for GRIDCo and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh