Popular Ghanaian Musician Flexer Gh Declares Bid for NDC Deputy Communications Officer in Amasaman
- Ghanaian dancehall artist Flexer Gh disclosed plans to contest the NDC constituency executive elections as Deputy Communications Officer for Amasaman
- The musician shared a campaign poster on Facebook on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with the motto 'Your Progress, Your Voice Our Message'
- The NDC constituency executive elections are scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, at venues across each constituency
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Ghanaian dancehall artist Flexer Gh has stepped firmly into the political arena, announcing his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress constituency executive elections as Deputy Communications Officer for the Amasaman Constituency.
Born Sedrick Ahiamadia, the Volta Region-born musician made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, sharing a campaign poster bearing the motto "Your Progress, Your Voice Our Message" alongside the simple caption: "Together we win."
The NDC constituency executive elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, at designated venues within each constituency across Ghana.
Flexer Gh's music career
Before this political move, Flexer Gh built his name in Ghana's music scene through a blend of dancehall and afrosounds. He is best known for tracks including "Eagle" featuring Jupitar, produced by Brainy Beatz, and the locally resonant afrosounds track "You Get Light (Dumsor)" — a nod to Ghana's persistent power outage challenges.
His music is available across streaming platforms including Audiomack, and he has been active in the industry since 2009.
Beyond music, Flexer Gh serves as CEO of Bada Movement and the Sedrick Group of Companies, suggesting he is no stranger to leadership and organisational responsibilities.
Reactions to Flexer Gh's NDC announcement
The announcement drew an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues on social media.
@Ike Oscar Obinim wrote:
"Congratulations 💕💕"
@Ike Oscar Obinim also added:
"You have won"
@Daniel Woods said:
"Good luck, brother."
@Uclef Pinky added:
"Protection from God. Good luck, bro 🙏"
@Bismark Owusu Ansah wrote:
"Wow that's great"
@Kadmos Kiddils Amuzu commented:
"Great move bro 👍🙂"
The Facebook post shared by Flexer Gh announcing his political ambition is below.
NSA Board chair declares for NDC elections
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent public servant Emmanuel Okai Mintah declared his intention to contest the NDC National Youth Organiser position on Thursday, July 2, 2026.
He currently serves as the National Service Authority board chairman and NDC National Youth Working Committee Chairperson Read more:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh