Ghanaian dancehall artist Flexer Gh disclosed plans to contest the NDC constituency executive elections as Deputy Communications Officer for Amasaman

The musician shared a campaign poster on Facebook on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with the motto 'Your Progress, Your Voice Our Message'

The NDC constituency executive elections are scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, at venues across each constituency

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Ghanaian dancehall artist Flexer Gh has stepped firmly into the political arena, announcing his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress constituency executive elections as Deputy Communications Officer for the Amasaman Constituency.

Popular Ghanaian musician Flexer Gh declares bid for NDC Deputy Communications Officer in Amasaman. Image credit: JohnsonAsieduNketia, FlexerGh

Source: Facebook

Born Sedrick Ahiamadia, the Volta Region-born musician made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, sharing a campaign poster bearing the motto "Your Progress, Your Voice Our Message" alongside the simple caption: "Together we win."

The NDC constituency executive elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, at designated venues within each constituency across Ghana.

Flexer Gh's music career

Before this political move, Flexer Gh built his name in Ghana's music scene through a blend of dancehall and afrosounds. He is best known for tracks including "Eagle" featuring Jupitar, produced by Brainy Beatz, and the locally resonant afrosounds track "You Get Light (Dumsor)" — a nod to Ghana's persistent power outage challenges.

His music is available across streaming platforms including Audiomack, and he has been active in the industry since 2009.

Beyond music, Flexer Gh serves as CEO of Bada Movement and the Sedrick Group of Companies, suggesting he is no stranger to leadership and organisational responsibilities.

Reactions to Flexer Gh's NDC announcement

The announcement drew an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues on social media.

@Ike Oscar Obinim wrote:

"Congratulations 💕💕"

@Ike Oscar Obinim also added:

"You have won"

@Daniel Woods said:

"Good luck, brother."

@Uclef Pinky added:

"Protection from God. Good luck, bro 🙏"

@Bismark Owusu Ansah wrote:

"Wow that's great"

@Kadmos Kiddils Amuzu commented:

"Great move bro 👍🙂"

The Facebook post shared by Flexer Gh announcing his political ambition is below.

NSA Board chair declares for NDC elections

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent public servant Emmanuel Okai Mintah declared his intention to contest the NDC National Youth Organiser position on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

He currently serves as the National Service Authority board chairman and NDC National Youth Working Committee Chairperson Read more:

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Source: YEN.com.gh