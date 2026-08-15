A Ghanaian evacuee who arrived from South Africa on an Air Tanzania flight collapsed before the plane landed in Accra

The deceased was one of 50 Ghanaians repatriated from South Africa, with health deteriorating 30 minutes before touchdown

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death and begun procedures to notify the deceased's family

A Ghanaian national evacuated from South Africa has died shortly after landing at the Accra International Airport on Friday, August 14, 2026, according to a press release from Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The individual was part of a group of 50 Ghanaian evacuees who arrived aboard an Air Tanzania flight at 5:50 pm. Their condition began to worsen approximately 30 minutes before the aircraft touched down in Accra.

Minister for Foreign Affairs: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaks about the death of Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa. Photo credit: @sikaofficial.

Source: UGC

Medical team unable to save Ghanaian evacuee

A medical emergency team was stationed at the airport in anticipation of the flight's arrival and moved quickly to assist the passenger upon landing.

Despite their intervention, physicians pronounced the evacuee dead at 6:55 pm, more than an hour after the flight arrived.

"The Ministry is deeply saddened by the death of one of the Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa," the statement read.

The Facebook post is below:

Ministry begins family notification process

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs lead by Samuel Okudzeto said it has initiated the necessary procedures to formally inform the family of the deceased.

Arrangements have also been made to transfer the remains to the Police Hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The Ministry indicated that further details would be made available once it had engaged directly with the bereaved family. "The Ministry will provide an update on this sad development after formal engagement with the bereaved family," the statement noted.

No information on the identity of the deceased or the cause of the health emergency has been released at this stage.

The X post about the Ghanaian ecavuees from South Africa is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh