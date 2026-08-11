Election 2028: Afenyo-Markin Speaks On Calls For Him To Become Bawumia’s Running Mate
- Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin addressed speculation about him becoming Dr Bawumia's running mate in a radio interview on Monday, August 10, 2026
- The NPP parliamentarian pointed to senior party figures he believes are more deserving of consideration for the position
- Afenyo-Markin described himself as someone not driven by excessive ambition and urged an end to what he called needless competition
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Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has ruled himself out of consideration as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for the upcoming elections.
The Effutu MP said he had no intention of pursuing the position and urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to end what he described as needless competition over who should partner the former Vice President.
Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio in Kumasi on Monday, August 10, 2026, Afenyo-Markin said there were other senior members of the party who deserved the opportunity.
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Afenyo-Markin is not 'overly ambitious'
He also described himself as a politician who was not driven by excessive ambition, stressing that his priority was to help Bawumia secure the presidency.
“Let's stop the needless competitions, on the running mate issues, please count me out. I beg you, please, let's stop it. There are seniors in the party. NAPO was the man's [Bawumia] running mate," he said
“Please don't lead me into that temptation. I'm not one of those overly ambitious people. I'm very serious about this. I don't know why you said that, but there are senior members in the party," the Minority Leader further stated.
“I won't want this to bring any enmity. Let me serve at where I'm serving to help the man become president,” he added.
Afenyo-Markin’s comments come amid growing discussions within the NPP over who could be selected as Bawumia’s running mate ahead of the party’s campaign for the next general elections.
The Minority Leader has therefore made it clear that he would rather remain focused on his current role and contribute to the party’s efforts to help Bawumia become president.
Watch the video on X below:
NPP MPs urge Bawumia to retain
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had previously reported that some NPP MPs had urged Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to retain Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the 2028 election.
Dr Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, had been warmly cheered by MPs after attending President John Mahama’s 2026 State of the Nation Address.
The calls for Napo to continue as Bawumia’s running mate had sparked widespread reactions among netizens.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.