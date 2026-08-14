The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, August 14, 2026, covering all regions of the country

Northern Ghana faces the most severe conditions, with thunderstorms and rain forecast for Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa, and several other towns

Coastal areas including Accra are set for drizzle and cloudy skies, while the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of rough sea conditions

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, August 14, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across Northern Ghana and unsettled conditions in several other parts of the country.

GMet indicated that most areas will remain under cloud cover through the afternoon, with brief sunny intervals expected along the coast.

The GMet issues its weather forecast for this afternoon, August 14, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in the coastal, middle, and transition zones should prepare for slight rain or drizzle, while those in the north face heavier and more disruptive weather through the evening.

Northern Ghana braces for thunderstorms

The most severe conditions are forecast for the northern sector, where thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected in Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa from this afternoon into the night.

In the Forest and Transition zone, Kete Krachi is also in line for thunderstorms with rain, while Atebubu, Ejura, Kintampo, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, and Sampa are all forecast to receive rain.

Conditions across southern and coastal Ghana

Further south, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Tarkwa, Kwahu Tafo, and Sefwi Bekwai are all expected to experience rain, while Kumasi and Obuasi face slight rain.

Accra is forecast to see drizzle, with mostly cloudy skies settling over Aflao, Anloga, Kasoa, Winneba, and Cape Coast. Takoradi and Axim will experience variably cloudy conditions.

GMet noted that relatively cool temperatures are expected overnight and in the early morning hours across the country.

The agency also issued a marine warning, advising that the state of the sea is rough. Fishermen and other maritime operators are urged to exercise caution.

Motorists have equally been advised to drive carefully given the wet and overcast conditions expected through the day.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces power outage in Tema today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced a power outage affecting parts of the Greater Accra Region on Friday, August 14.

ECG confirmed that the interruption had been caused by a fault identified within its network.

Engineers had been deployed to the affected areas, while residents were urged to remain patient as work continued.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh