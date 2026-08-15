Ghanaian sports broadcaster Bismark Owusu Bempah departed Nhyira FM after eight years with the Multimedia Group Limited station

Nicknamed Ayala, Owusu Bempah announced via a post on X that he had joined Obaapa FM 100.9 and Obaapa TV

The announcement drew warm reactions from fans, with many excited about his reunion with fellow broadcaster BKB

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Bismark Owusu Bempah, popularly known as Ayala, has landed a new job at Obaapa FM 100.9 and Obaapa TV after leaving Nhyira FM.

The renowned sports broadcaster confirmed the move days after ending an eight-year spell with Multimedia Group Limited's Kumasi-based station.

Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala Lands New Job at Obaapa FM After Leaving Nhyira FM

Source: Facebook

Ayala described his departure from Nhyira FM as a decision to pursue a new challenge.

His final show aired on August 14, with colleagues surprising him with a cake and an emotional farewell.

The move now marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in his broadcasting career.

Ayala joins Obaapa FM after Nhyira FM exit

Ayala confirmed his new destination on X, describing the move to Obaapa as "a new journey".

He also expressed excitement about starting what he described as an adventure that promises to be "exciting, intriguing and inspiring".

Below is Ayala's announcement on X

Obaapa FM and Obaapa TV are part of Lawson Media, which also operates Lawson FM and Lawson TV.

The station already has a strong sports team featuring broadcasters such as King Eben, Kwame Dela the Fishbone, Kwaku Edilson and Biggy.

Ayala reunites with BKB at Obaapa; fans react

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Ayala's move is his reunion with Bright Kankam Boadu, popularly known as BKB.

The two previously worked together at Nhyira FM before BKB moved to Pure FM and later joined Obaapa.

Their reunion has already generated excitement among fans, with many looking forward to hearing the pair share a microphone again.

Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala Lands New Job at Obaapa FM After Leaving Nhyira FM

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@ShabanMo9 wrote:

"Salute 🫡. Wishing you all the best Sir."

@LawShatta commented:

"You and BKB combo again; I can't wait."

@BashiruAbdul11 said:

"Afa 🔥🔥 Chairmo and Ayala combo again 👏👏👏"

@Clemmzy_1 added:

"Good luck boss 🎉🎊"

After eight years at Nhyira FM, Ayala now begins a new chapter at Obaapa, with fans already anticipating his return to the airwaves. Ayala and BKB will commence work on August 31 with the sports show known as Sports Centre.

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Source: YEN.com.gh