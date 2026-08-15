New footage circulating on X showed the Ghana Police Service apprehending suspect Augustine Okechukwu Maazi from a hideout

The Ghana Police Service confirmed it foiled an armed robbery attempt on GCB Bank in Labone, Accra on August 13, 2026

The dramatic clip showing heavily armed officers bundling the suspect into a vehicle has sparked widespread reactions online

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A dramatic video capturing the arrest of a suspect connected to a foiled armed robbery at GCB Bank in Labone, Accra, has gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the swift response of the Ghana Police Service.

Ghana Police Anti-Robbery Unit captures alleged thief in a viral video. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

The footage, which surfaced on X and was sighted on August 14, 2026, shows officers from the Police Service's Anti-Robbery Unit pulling a man identified as Augustine Okechukwu Maazi from a hideout before escorting him into a white pickup truck. The clip, running under a minute, showed Maazi in handcuffs as officers quickly bundled him into the vehicle.

Armed officers secure area after arrest

The video also captured heavily armed personnel, including some dressed in plain clothes, securing the surrounding area as part of the coordinated operation.

The efficiency and organisation of the takedown drew comparisons to action film sequences, prompting many viewers to describe it as a "Rambo-style" arrest.

The X video is below:

Ghana Police confirms Labone Robbery Foiled

In a statement published on social media on Thursday, August 13, 2026, the Ghana Police Service confirmed that its officers had intervened to stop an armed robbery attempt at GCB Bank in Labone, Accra.

Two suspected assailants were shot during the operation, and a third was taken into custody.

"The Ghana Police Service today, August 13, 2026, foiled a robbery attempt on the GCB Bank, Labone, Accra. Two suspects have been gunned down, and one has been arrested," the statement read.

The Police Service did not immediately clarify whether the two men who were shot died at the scene or sustained serious injuries, adding that further details would follow in due course.

The footage has prompted a strong response from Ghanaians online. While many praised the Police Service for responding quickly and decisively, others noted that they had never witnessed such a well-coordinated police operation before, expressing genuine surprise at the level of organisation on display.

The X video is below:

Reactions to GCB robbery video

Some social media users have praised Ghana Police Service for apprending the GCB bank suspect. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwaku Manu stated:

"NB: it was the Ghana police that robbed the Agbogbloshie bullion van and killed a colleague in the process … let that be your guide"

Qw3qu_Dee stated:

"Witnessed an anti robbery fight with Some soldiers at Akweteyman sometime thats when i realized some of the guys at the ghetto with dread and tattoos are police."

King Kevlar stated:

"Correct police no de3 eno be the ones in uniform ooo."

Mariam Addai commented:

"Naaa GH Police be hard. Honestly them hard pass military."

Yaa Manu commented:

"Good job but why are they handling guns like that in public, those are side guns they go with a holster by the waist or thigh, you can clearly see how they are swinging the side guns anyhow they dont know where to put it, they can do better."

@illegalmuslim07 stated:

"Normal normal the anti-armed robbery unit squad dey look criminal than most of the criminals themselves. Coupled with weapon and combat training, they aren’t your average street police officers. Kudos to every personnel risking their lives out there daily."

Wilberforce stated:

"Anti Robbery Unit was Avery good initiative from Dampare under Akuffo Addo regime. It has help to tone down a lot criminal activities in the country. Big ups.".

Eyewitness narrates GCB attempted robbery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Ghana Police who intervened to thwart a robbery attempt at a GCB Bank branch in Labone, Accra, resulting in the deaths of two suspects and the arrest of a third individual.

Eyewitness accounts explained the dramatic events as the suspects were reportedly surveilling customers withdrawing cash, prompting a swift police response that escalated into a confrontation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh