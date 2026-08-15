Ghanaian journalist DJ KA opened up about the fallout from his leaked video and the unexpected turn it sparked in his life

DJ KA credited actress Benedicta Gafah as one of the key people who stood by him during the most difficult period of the ordeal

The journalist also took aim at certain media houses he accused of trying to destroy his career amid the controversy

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian journalist and media personality Rexford Adu Ntim, widely known as DJ KA, has broken his silence on the leaked video scandal that made him the talk of social media.

He opened up about that the turbulent episode ultimately pushed him to achieve something he had been working towards for some time.

DJ KA talks about his new studio in a viral video. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: TikTok

DJ KA completes studio amid scandal

In a video that surfaced on X on August 14, 2026, DJ KA spoke candidly about the toll the controversy had taken on him, but also the silver lining he found in the chaos.

Despite waves of ridicule and harsh commentary directed at him online, he said a core group of supporters refused to abandon him, and that solidarity became fuel.

The journalist disclosed that the intense pressure of the period had, against all odds, accelerated the completion of his personal studio project.

"I am done building my studio, and I will invite you very soon. Through the issue that happened, I have been able to finish my studio within two to three weeks," he said.

He did not elaborate on exactly how the controversy contributed to the project's completion, but the message was clear: he used the moment as motivation rather than letting it derail him entirely.

He also acknowledged that certain media organisations had used the scandal as an opportunity to undermine his standing in the industry, a move he did not take lightly.

Click the link to watch the X video here.

Benedicta Gafah's support for DJ KA

Among those who rallied around him, DJ KA singled out actress Benedicta Gafah for particular praise, describing her backing as significant during one of the most trying stretches of his career. "I received overwhelming love and support from some individuals, and I cannot even mention all their names. Benedicta Gafah actually supported me so much," he added.

It is worth noting that DJ KA was reportedly suspended over the leaked video, making the public disclosure of his studio completion all the more striking in its defiance of the narrative that surrounded him in recent weeks.

Benedicta Gafah flaunts her curves in stylish dresses for her latest photoshoot. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.

Source: Original

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh