Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a video prophecy on August 14, 2026, claiming Ghana is on the verge of a significant oil discovery

The prophet said a minor earthquake would serve as a signal or catalyst preceding the anticipated oil find in unexpected locations

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei urged Ghanaians in the oil business to position themselves financially ahead of the predicted economic opportunity

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has released a new prophecy about Ghana, asserting that the country stands on the brink of a major oil discovery that could unlock substantial economic opportunities for its citizens.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesies a major oil discovery and economic boom for Ghana. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

The prophecy was captured in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on 14 August 2026, in which the prophet outlined what he described as a coming opportunity tied to Ghana's natural resources.

He called on the government to shift its focus toward actively mining and exploring the country's resource base rather than relying solely on gold exports.

Prophet Adjei's oil and earthquake prophecy

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, Ghana should begin exploring locations where valuable resources could be discovered, insisting that oil could soon emerge in areas where it has not previously been expected.

He further claimed that an earthquake would occur in Ghana, although he stressed that it would not be a serious one. He described the possible earthquake as an "activation" or catalyst that would signal the beginning of a major oil discovery.

The prophet said he had observed what he believes to be signs of the development "in time" and claimed that the oil had now reached a stage where it was close to surfacing.

He therefore encouraged people interested in the oil business to prepare financially and position themselves to benefit from what he described as an emerging opportunity.

Economic impact and Ghana's refinery ambitions

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei also spoke about the potential impact of the discovery on Ghana's economy.

He claimed that while other countries could face difficulties due to oil-related challenges, Ghana would eventually find itself in a position to control significant oil resources.

He linked the prophecy to Ghana's refinery development, suggesting that the country's preparations in the petroleum sector would help it move forward when the expected oil opportunity materialises.

The prophet concluded by urging Ghanaians to prepare for what he described as a greater Ghana and a period of stronger financial prosperity.

His latest prophecy has generated interest online, particularly because of his claims about a possible earthquake, the discovery of oil and the potential economic benefits to Ghana.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin is below.

Telvin Sowah names Bawumia's strongest opposition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's claims regarding the strongest opposition to Dr Bawumia within the NPP for the upcoming presidential race.

His bold assertion identifies Alexander Afenyo-Markin as a formidable contender, suggesting that substantial internal party conflicts will emerge in the lead-up to the 2028 elections, raising critical questions about the party's future dynamics.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh