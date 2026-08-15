Why Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Al Nassr vs Al Fateh After Marrying Georgina Rodriguez
- Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr’s opening fixture of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season against Al-Fateh
- New manager Ange Postecoglou has left the Portuguese superstar out of the squad for the title defence opener
- Ronaldo’s absence comes as Al-Nassr begin their campaign after ending a seven-year wait to reclaim the Saudi top-flight title.
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Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in Al-Nassr's opening Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Fateh after manager Ange Postecoglou left the Portuguese superstar out of the squad.
The decision comes just days after Ronaldo married long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez on August 11 and returned to Al-Nassr training on August 13.
Why Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh
According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Ronaldo's absence is linked to his extended break from the club.
The 41-year-old had been away for more than a month after representing Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and did not feature in any of Al-Nassr's four pre-season friendlies.
"Ronaldo in love": Football icon shows heart-melting reaction to special message from coach, video emerges
Ronaldo did receive a warm welcome from his teammates when he returned to training, but Postecoglou appears unwilling to rush him back into competitive action without sufficient preparation.
Watch Ronaldo's reception, as shared on X:
The Al-Nassr captain will therefore watch from the sidelines as the defending Saudi champions begin their title defence.
He will not be the only notable absentee. Defender Abdulelah Al-Amri has also been left out, while goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is unavailable with a shoulder injury.
Bento is expected to start in goal, with Mohamed Simakan and Inigo Martinez likely to form the central defensive partnership. Abdullah Al-Hamdan should lead the attack in Ronaldo's absence.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match preview
Al-Nassr enter the new campaign as defending champions after ending a seven-year wait for the Saudi Pro League title last season.
According to Flashscore, they also have the recent advantage over Al-Fateh, winning four of their last five meetings.
Ronaldo has scored in all five of those encounters, making his absence an even bigger blow for Postecoglou's side.
For now, the Al-Nassr boss appears to be taking a cautious approach with his star forward, giving Ronaldo more time to regain full match fitness before returning to competitive action.
Ronaldo and Georgina sign prenuptial agreement
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez signed a prenuptial agreement at a notary’s office in Lisbon.
The deal reportedly separates their assets, allowing each to retain ownership of property and wealth acquired before and during their marriage.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.