Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr’s opening fixture of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season against Al-Fateh

New manager Ange Postecoglou has left the Portuguese superstar out of the squad for the title defence opener

Ronaldo’s absence comes as Al-Nassr begin their campaign after ending a seven-year wait to reclaim the Saudi top-flight title.

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Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in Al-Nassr's opening Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Fateh after manager Ange Postecoglou left the Portuguese superstar out of the squad.

The decision comes just days after Ronaldo married long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez on August 11 and returned to Al-Nassr training on August 13.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr's opening match of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season against Al Fateh on August 15, 2026. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Ronaldo's absence is linked to his extended break from the club.

The 41-year-old had been away for more than a month after representing Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and did not feature in any of Al-Nassr's four pre-season friendlies.

Ronaldo did receive a warm welcome from his teammates when he returned to training, but Postecoglou appears unwilling to rush him back into competitive action without sufficient preparation.

Watch Ronaldo's reception, as shared on X:

The Al-Nassr captain will therefore watch from the sidelines as the defending Saudi champions begin their title defence.

He will not be the only notable absentee. Defender Abdulelah Al-Amri has also been left out, while goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is unavailable with a shoulder injury.

Bento is expected to start in goal, with Mohamed Simakan and Inigo Martinez likely to form the central defensive partnership. Abdullah Al-Hamdan should lead the attack in Ronaldo's absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five goals in five appearances against Al-Fateh. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X.

Source: Twitter

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match preview

Al-Nassr enter the new campaign as defending champions after ending a seven-year wait for the Saudi Pro League title last season.

According to Flashscore, they also have the recent advantage over Al-Fateh, winning four of their last five meetings.

Ronaldo has scored in all five of those encounters, making his absence an even bigger blow for Postecoglou's side.

For now, the Al-Nassr boss appears to be taking a cautious approach with his star forward, giving Ronaldo more time to regain full match fitness before returning to competitive action.

Ronaldo and Georgina sign prenuptial agreement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez signed a prenuptial agreement at a notary’s office in Lisbon.

The deal reportedly separates their assets, allowing each to retain ownership of property and wealth acquired before and during their marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh