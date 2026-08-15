Kantanka's Grandson Ohene Steals Attention in 5 Stylish Kids Fashion Looks
- Ohene Kwadwo Safo posted a TikTok photo series on August 14, 2026, showing off five different outfits from children's streetwear brand Wushua Studio
- The young boy's striking appearance left many Ghanaians debating his connection to Kantanka founder Apostle Safo Kantanka
- Fans flooded the comments to gush over his looks, with some questioning why the word 'beautiful' cannot be used for boys
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The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's grandson Ohene Kwadwo Safo has become the talk of Ghanaian TikTok.
The young influencer has inspired many Ghanaian mothers with outfits from children's streetwear label Wushua Studio went viral on August 14, 2026.
Kantanka's grandson models for a streetwear brand
Young influencer Ohene Kwadwo Safo looked classy in a simple yet stylish two-piece jersey outfit for his photoshoot.
He styled his look with a black designer cross bag which matched perfectly with his sneakers for the editorial shoot.
Kantanka's grandson won over his fans with his signature loose hairstyle in the viral TikTok video.
The TikTok video is below:
Kantanka's grandson dons white sweatershirt and jeans
The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's grandson Ohene didn't dissapoint as he stepped out a trendy two-piece ensemble.
He wore a white long-sleeved sweatshirt and denim jeans for his random photoshoot at the mall.
Ohene Kwadwo Safo smiled gracefully for the cameras like a professional model in the viral photos.
The TikTok video is below:
Kantanka's grandson flaunts kente
The childhood photos of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's grandson has mesmerised many Ghanaians.
Ohene Kwadwo Safo looked handsome in a kente wrap and a gold crown with the Gye Nyame design on it.
Kantanka's grandson smiled beautifully for the cameras while reminding his fans of his roots as a proud Ghanaian.
The TikTok video is below:
Ohene Kwadwo Safo's Kantanka connection
Beyond the fashion itself, what truly ignited the comment section was Ohene's resemblance to Apostle Safo Kantanka, the legendary Ghanaian inventor and founder of the Kantanka Group.
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Several viewers immediately pointed out the likeness and began questioning whether the stylish youngster is related to the iconic figure.
The debate grew lively, with some users insisting on a family connection and others remaining sceptical despite the undeniable physical similarities.
The TikTok video is below:
Reactions to Kantanka's grandson's fashionable looks
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the standout comments from the post.
@user1225662026748 asked:
"please is ohene kwadwo son of akofena"
@user6717241811403 Harriet wrote:
"I heard people saying he is not related to Apostle but ju that they look alike but I will never believe it😳"
@Bee✨ confirmed:
"He is the grandson wai"
@Paa Willie raised a broader question:
"Why we can't use beautiful for guys English teachers explain cos he's beautiful"
The TikTok video is below:
Adwoa Safo's daughter rocks tight clothes
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo's daughter's high fashion sense.
The beautiful daughter of the intelligent Ghanaian lawyer turned heads with her look at the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral.
Some social media users blasted Adwoa Safo's daughter's tailor over her wardrobe mishap.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh