The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission declared Abdulrasheed Maina wanted on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Maina, a former pension official already convicted of financial crimes, now faces a fresh allegation of receiving stolen property

The EFCC appealed to the public to report any information about Maina's whereabouts to its offices across Nigeria

Abdulrasheed Maina, the former Chairman of Nigeria's now-defunct Pension Reform Task Team, has again come under the spotlight after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted over a fresh criminal allegation.

EFCC declares ex-pension task team chairman Abdulrasheed Maina wanted. Image credit: NigeriaPoliticOnline

Source: Facebook

The anti-graft agency published a public notice on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, announcing that Maina is being sought in connection with an alleged case of receiving stolen property.

The EFCC called on Nigerians with any knowledge of Maina's current whereabouts to contact the commission directly or walk into the nearest police station.

The agency listed contact offices across fourteen cities, including Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kaduna, Ilorin, Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi and Gombe, and also provided an official email address for tips.

Abdulrasheed Maina's history with Nigerian courts

This latest development comes after years of legal proceedings tied to allegations surrounding pension funds.

The EFCC first charged Maina and his company, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 25, 2019.

The case took a dramatic turn in 2020 when Maina jumped bail, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

He was eventually tracked down in Niger and brought back to Abuja in December of that year, after which he was remanded in a correctional facility while proceedings resumed.

Justice Abang ultimately found Maina guilty on several counts, handing down prison sentences ranging from two to eight years.

The court also ordered him to refund N314 million to the Federal Government. In his ruling, the judge expressed strong disapproval of how pensioners' funds were allegedly misappropriated, pointing to the hardship endured by beneficiaries who had been left waiting for their entitlements.

Abdulrasheed Maina's convictions upheld, son also sentenced

Maina's son, Faisal Maina, was convicted and sentenced by the same court on October 7, 2021, in a related matter.

The Court of Appeal subsequently upheld Abdulrasheed Maina's conviction in 2023, affirming the original ruling of the Federal High Court.

The new EFCC notice marks a separate chapter in Maina's ongoing legal troubles, with the allegation of receiving stolen property adding a fresh dimension to his already extensive criminal history.

The Facebook post declaring Abdulrasheed Maina wanted is below.

EFCC arrests Brookfield Group CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Olatunji Oluwaseun Adebola, the Brookfield Group Holdings CEO known as “White Lion,” who was arraigned over an alleged N990 million fraud.

The EFCC charged Adebola and his company with conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and dishonest misappropriation of funds.

The case reportedly stems from allegations that the defendants collected funds under the guise of facilitating a $750,000 foreign exchange transaction. Adebola pleaded not guilty and was ordered to produce two civil servant sureties before the case resumes on September 15, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh