Qatar published an updated list of 47 nationalities eligible for a free multiple-entry tourist visa allowing a 30-day stay

South Africa stands as the only African nation on the list, with the remaining countries drawn from the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania

Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed that the visa is stamped on arrival, meaning eligible travellers do not need to apply in advance

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South Africa is the only African country on Qatar's updated list of 47 nationalities whose citizens qualify for a free multiple-entry tourist visa, granting holders a 30-day stay upon arrival.

Qatar names the African country whose citizens can visit for 30 days without a visa fee/ @visitqatar

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Qatar's Ministry of Interior visa portal confirmed that the visa is issued at no cost and can be extended by an additional 30 days if travellers wish to stay longer.

The visa is stamped directly into the passport at the point of entry, alongside the date of arrival and the permitted stay's expiry date.

South Africa's unique position among African nations

Of the 47 qualifying nationalities, South Africa is the only one from the African continent. The remaining countries on the list span the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, and include major economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, India, Canada, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and Russia.

Other eligible nations include Andorra, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Brunei, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Georgia, Guyana, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Macedonia, the Maldives, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, New Zealand, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, San Marino, Singapore, South Korea, Suriname, Thailand, Ukraine, Uruguay, the Vatican, and Venezuela.

Qatar's Visa conditions for eligible travellers

Travellers from the 47 qualifying countries must meet two core requirements: a passport with at least six months of remaining validity, and a confirmed return or onward travel ticket. These conditions apply uniformly across all eligible nationalities.

Because the visa is granted on arrival, there is no need to visit a Qatari embassy or consulate beforehand. Those wishing to stay beyond the initial 30 days may apply for a single extension of the same duration.

The Ministry of Interior directed anyone seeking further information to its official visa portal, where details on other visa categories are also available.

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Source: YEN.com.gh