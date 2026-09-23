Court documents have emerged detailing how Ghanaian MP OK Frimpong allegedly handled millions linked to romance scams

The documents lay out the alleged movement of funds connected to the romance fraud scheme

Details from the court filing have raised fresh questions about the legislator's alleged involvement in the operation

Ghanaian Member of Parliament Ohene Kwame Frimpong allegedly played a central role in moving millions of cedis tied to romance scam operations, according to details contained in newly emerged court documents.

Court documents detailing the romance scam allegations against MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong emerge months after his arrest. Photo source: Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Facebook

Frimpong was apprehended on Sunday, May 10, 2026, in the Netherlands over allegations linked to money laundering and suspected involvement in romance scam-related activities.

The court filings provided a detailed account of how the funds were allegedly transferred, shining a light on what prosecutors appear to characterise as a deliberate and calculated financial operation linked to romance fraud.

What the court documents allege

According to the documents, OK Frimpong allegedly facilitated the movement of substantial sums of money generated through romance scams, a type of fraud in which perpetrators build emotional relationships with victims online before convincing them to transfer money under false pretences.

The court papers outline a trail of alleged transactions that, prosecutors contend, were not incidental but rather structured in a manner designed to conceal the origins of the funds.

According to the documents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), investigations into Frimpong and his alleged criminal activities began in 2019, leading to his 18-count indictment.

The indictment alleges that the Asante Akyem North MP, along with two individuals, Shadrack Yaw and Martin Misinu, and other co-conspirators, defrauded several victims living abroad whose identities have been withheld in court documents in romance scam schemes.

An FBI arrest warrant was reportedly issued on April 8 2025, for Frimpong, alongside his co-accused.

The indictment was unsealed on 5 December 2025, and an extradition packet was prepared on 15 January 2026.

Frimpong was reportedly arrested in Amsterdam on May 12 2026, while Misinu was arrested in Michigan, US around the same period.

The indictment carries 18 counts in total: counts one through 15 cover money laundering and bank fraud, while counts 16 through 18 relate to wire fraud.

As of August and September 2026, the case had reportedly been placed on a "fugitive calendar" by the presiding judge, a designation applied when an accused person is not physically present in the United States despite an active arrest warrant.

The indictment alleges that Frimpong opened a bank account at the Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU) tied to New Grace Restaurants, a Chicago-based restaurant he inherited from his parents, which was used to receive proceeds from the romance scam schemes.

Full details of how the group allegedly carried out their schemes against each victim involved in the case were also documented.

The indictment against the MP also detailed how he and his alleged co-conspirators allegedly ran inheritance and gold stories as part of the schemes.

Victims and alleged transactions

The court documents identify six victims, referred to as Victim A through Victim F, all of whom allegedly transferred significant sums to accounts connected to the scheme.

Victim C alone is alleged to have sent over $2 million across multiple transactions, including amounts of $515,000, $500,000, and $250,000 at various points between 2020 and 2021.

Victim F allegedly transferred more than $480,000 after being approached through a romance scheme involving a fabricated inheritance story worth $15 million in diamonds.

Victim D reportedly sent a combined $550,000 on 22 March 2022, split between two separate bank accounts, one of which was held at the Bank of America.

Court documents further allege that on 31 March 2022, someone travelled to a Bank of America branch in Chicago to unfreeze one of those accounts, falsely claiming that Victim D was her stepfather.

Details of wire fraud charges tied to a series of transfers in 2020 and 2021, including amounts of $200,000, $90,000, $94,000, and $161,000, among others.

OK Frimpong's position as a Legislator

OK Frimpong holds a seat in Ghana's Parliament, making the allegations politically significant.

The emergence of court documents naming a sitting lawmaker in connection with fraud proceeds has drawn attention to the case well beyond its legal dimensions.

The details have surfaced at a time when Ghanaian authorities have been under increasing pressure to pursue high-profile financial crime cases, and the involvement of a public official of Frimpong's standing adds considerable weight to the proceedings.

The case is ongoing, and the court documents represent one of the most detailed accounts yet of the alleged scheme and the MP's purported role within it.

The YouTube video with the court documents detailing the allegations against Ohene Kwame Frimpong is below:

Ablakwa shares update on OK Frimpong's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghana’s consular assistance to MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong, who remains detained in the Netherlands.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said Ghana’s mission in The Hague is working with Dutch authorities, the MP’s family and his legal team.

Ablakwa personally visited him in detention and later raised the matter with the Dutch Minister for Justice and Security.

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Source: YEN.com.gh