Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah fled the Accra High Court after EOCO officials attempted to take him into custody

The lawmaker said the official could not produce an arrest warrant or verify her identity, raising fears of a state-sponsored kidnapping

Baffour Awuah is serving as legal counsel for Salomey Baffoe, who faces charges linked to the 'Ghana Jollof' TikTok account

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Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Manhyia South Member of Parliament and legal counsel for Salomey Baffoe, has publicly justified his decision to drive away from the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, after officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) attempted to detain him.

The MP said a woman who identified herself as an EOCO official approached him but was unable to provide any credentials confirming her identity or the legal basis for the attempted arrest.

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah fled the Accra High Court after EOCO officials attempted to take him into custody

Source: Facebook

When Baffour Awuah proposed driving himself to the EOCO office, the woman refused, insisting he travel in their vehicle instead.

His suspicion deepened further when the woman failed to produce an arrest warrant upon request.

He told journalists that the circumstances left him with serious concerns about his personal safety.

"It became obvious to me that it was one of the recent kidnappings that have been going on, which is sponsored by the state," he said.

Baffour Awuah said his decision to leave was driven by his obligations to his constituents, the Minority Caucus, his family and his client. "And that is why I had to run. I had to drive to safety. I've come to Parliament and then my colleagues are behind me and I thank them very much," he added.

Bail Hearing Adjourned Amid Controversy

The incident took place on the sidelines of a bail application hearing for Salomey Baffoe, who is facing a charge of abetment of crime.

The prosecution alleges she assisted the operator of the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account in spreading false information.

The High Court adjourned the bail hearing to September 24 after the prosecution asked for additional time to prepare its response.

Baffour Awuah's team has further alleged that the attempted arrest was a deliberate effort to intimidate and silence him for his public defence of Baffoe, who the Police accuse of helping disseminate content through the account.

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Source: YEN.com.gh