Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) outlined three key reasons it sends citizenship applications back to applicants without processing them

Missing documents, incorrect physical presence calculations, and outdated forms are among the top reasons IRCC rejects submissions

Applicants must meet a strict 1,095-day physical presence requirement and submit accurate fee payments to avoid having their packages returned

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has identified three main reasons why citizenship applications are returned to applicants without being processed, reminding prospective citizens to carefully review their submissions before sending them in.

The agency's guidance is aimed at reducing administrative delays and helping applicants navigate what can be a lengthy immigration journey.

Canada IRCC lists 3 reasons citizenship applications are returned unprocessed. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN & Manjurul/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Missing documents and signatures

The most common reason IRCC sends back a citizenship package is incomplete documentation.

Applicants are required to include all specified supporting materials, such as valid identity documents, language proficiency records, and proof of physical presence in Canada.

Failing to sign or date the application form, leaving mandatory fields blank, or neglecting to include any listed enclosure will cause the entire submission to be rejected before it is even reviewed.

Physical presence calculation errors

A critical eligibility condition for Canadian citizenship is that applicants must have been physically present in Canada for at least 1,095 days within the five-year period immediately before applying.

IRCC will return an application unprocessed if an applicant uses an outdated physical presence calculation form, fails to declare all absences from Canada, or submits a calculation date that does not match the signature date on the application.

Accuracy here is essential, as even minor inconsistencies can trigger a return.

Outdated forms and incorrect fees

IRCC periodically updates its official application packages, and submitting an older version of a required form will result in immediate rejection.

Paper forms dated more than 90 days before the date they are received by IRCC are also considered invalid.

Fee payment is equally important. Applications that arrive with missing, insufficient, or incorrect fees cannot move forward.

Applicants are required to pay both the standard processing fee and the Right of Citizenship fee online, then attach the payment receipt to their submission package.

Prospective citizens are encouraged to consult the latest guidance directly from IRCC before submitting their applications, to ensure every requirement is met and their application is processed without unnecessary delays.

How to track your Canadian citizenship application

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canadian immigration authorities had released guidance on how citizenship applicants could verify that their files had reached the processing centre.

The confirmation process differed significantly depending on whether an applicant had submitted their documents online or by post.

Receiving an automated email after submission did not mean that the official processing of a citizenship application had started.

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Source: YEN.com.gh