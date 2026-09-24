The Kwabenya Circuit Court adjourned to September 29, 2026, to rule on bail applications filed by six accused persons linked to a major narcotics seizure in France

The six accused include a logistics company owner, an alleged goods owner, and four Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division officials

Defence lawyers argued their clients had cooperated fully with investigators and demonstrated willingness to stand trial

The Kwabenya Circuit Court has fixed September 29, 2026 as the date to rule on bail applications submitted by six individuals facing charges linked to the seizure of 3.9 tonnes of a controlled substance in France.

Kwabenya Circuit Court sets September 29 bail ruling for six accused over 3.9-tonne narcotics seizure, including four GRA Customs officials now facing charges. Image credit: vladans/iStock

Source: UGC

Presiding judge His Honour Rev. Prince Osei Owusu announced the date after legal representatives for the accused renewed their bail requests at the Thursday, September 24, 2026 sitting, following an earlier refusal at the time of their initial arraignment.

The six accused and their charges

The accused persons are Francis Narh Amanor, identified as the owner of the logistics firm that handled the export of the consignment in which the substance was allegedly concealed; Frank Adu Boahen, described as the alleged owner of the goods; Togbe Agbeti; Andrews Tetteh Amponsah; Daniel Laryea; and Helena Akua Dekyi.

Four of the six are linked to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division.

All six have been charged with conspiracy to export narcotic substances and unlawful exportation of narcotic substances.

At the Thursday hearing, each of the accused was represented by a separate legal team.

Their lawyers argued collectively that their clients had cooperated with both investigators and the court throughout the process, pointing to this conduct as evidence of their willingness to appear for trial.

On that basis, the defence urged the court to reverse its earlier position and grant bail while proceedings continue.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on the bail applications when it reconvenes on September 29, 2026.

President Mahama approves 1,200 new NACOC personnel to help strengthen Ghana’s district commands and border coverage across the country. Image credit: NACOC/Facebook

Source: UGC

Mahama approves recruitment of 1,200 NACOC officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama has given the green light for the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to bring on board 1,200 new personnel, in a move designed to significantly bolster the agency's operational strength.

The announcement was made by the Majority caucus in Parliament, which confirmed that the presidential approval had been secured to address long-standing gaps in the Commission's workforce and support its expanding district command structure.

Majority Leader and Builsa North Member of Parliament James Agalga addressed journalists on the development, framing the recruitment as part of a broader, consistent commitment by the Mahama administration to build up the Commission's capacity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh