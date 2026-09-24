Canadian Immigration and Citizenship issued a public warning to temporary residents about the consequences of overstaying their authorised period

The alert covers visitors, students, and workers currently living in Canada on a temporary basis

Canada's immigration authorities have been tightening enforcement as the country strengthens its overall immigration policies

Canadian Immigration and Citizenship has issued a formal public warning urging all temporary residents in the country to verify their status expiry dates and apply for extensions before those dates lapse.

The advisory, published on the department's official Facebook page on 24 September 2026, addresses visitors, students, and workers currently residing in Canada under temporary status.

Canada warns temporary residents that overstaying authorised status may lead to removal and harm future immigration prospects for visitors, students and workers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post warns that remaining in Canada beyond an authorised period of stay can carry serious consequences, including removal from the country and complications for any future immigration applications.

Temporary residents urged to act early

The department's guidance makes clear that individuals who intend to remain in Canada longer than their current status permits must apply to extend or change that status before it expires, not after. Allowing a status to lapse before submitting an application places applicants at legal risk and could trigger enforcement action.

Canadian Immigration and Citizenship directed residents to its official resources for detailed information on how to verify their application status and submit the appropriate extension requests.

Warning comes amid tightened immigration enforcement

The advisory arrives as Canadian authorities have been reinforcing immigration compliance measures more broadly. Officials have signalled a firmer approach to enforcing immigration rules, making the reminder particularly relevant for the thousands of African nationals currently studying, working, or residing in Canada on temporary permits.

Overstaying a visa or work permit not only triggers potential removal orders but also creates a record of non-compliance that can significantly damage a person's prospects for future study permits, work authorisations, or permanent residency applications in Canada.

Temporary residents uncertain about their status or expiry date are advised to consult the official immigration portal directly and take action well in advance of any deadline.

Canada lists 3 Express Entry routes for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had named three immigration pathways under its Express Entry system for skilled foreign workers seeking permanent residence in the country.

The system allows eligible applicants to qualify based on factors such as their work experience, professional background, training and qualifications.

They include the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).

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Source: YEN.com.gh