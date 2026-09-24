Bishop Ajagurajah disclosed that Criss Waddle calling him a "settings man" was the comment that hurt him the most, despite having faced similar remarks from others before

The spiritual leader explained that the comment cut deeper coming from Waddle specifically because he considers the musician a brother he genuinely loves

Ajagurajah said he had expected Criss Waddle to reach out to him privately before making any public remarks about their earlier prophecy dispute

Bishop Ajagurajah has opened up about how deeply Criss Waddle's public jab affected him, months after the two clashed over a controversial doom prophecy.

Ajagurajah discloses to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM that Criss Waddle calling him a "settings man" was the comment that hurt him most. Image credit: Ajagurajah/Criss Waddle.

Source: Facebook

The pair's public back-and-forth dates back to June 2026, when Ajagurajah warned Waddle of an impending "bad wind" from abroad and demanded two cows to perform a spiritual exercise to avert it.

Waddle responded with mockery rather than concern, resurfacing an old clip of Ajagurajah and captioning it "Me nim no da" (I do not know him), a sarcastic echo of the spiritualist's own words.

Ajagurajah later pleaded for a "ceasefire" as public reaction turned heavily against him online.

The rivalry resurfaced in September 2026 when Waddle released his song "Settings," taking another direct jab at the cow demand that fans instantly connected to the earlier saga.

That reference appears to be the specific moment Ajagurajah is now addressing.

Ajagurajah discloses which comment hurt him most

Andy Dosty interviewed the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement on Hitz FM, where he was asked whether there was a particular comment about him that had caused him significant pain.

Ajagurajah indicated that hearing Criss Waddle call him a "settings man" was the one that stuck with him most.

He explained that although he had previously heard similar comments from other people, this one hurt differently because he loves Waddle like a brother.

He added that he had expected the musician to reach out to him privately before making any public remarks about the situation.

The Instagram video in which Ajagurajah discusses the comment is below.

Ajagurajah's earlier clash with his own brother

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah clashed publicly with his elder brother, Yaw Boakye, during a TikTok Live session, admitting he had played a role in his brother's arrest by reporting him to the police over a disagreement.

Yaw Boakye gave a different account, alleging the report followed his refusal to join Ajagurajah's church.

The confrontation escalated further when Ajagurajah claimed he had used his spiritual powers to take away his brother's "bright destiny."

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Source: YEN.com.gh