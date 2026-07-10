The Government of Canada has advertised a wide range of job opportunities across multiple sectors and provinces in July 2026

Positions range from administrative and technical roles to scientific and security-focused careers, with varying salary bands

Applicants are encouraged to check eligibility requirements carefully, as some roles are open only to Canadian citizens or permanent residents

The Government of Canada has made available a significant number of employment opportunities across the country in July 2026, covering a broad spectrum of sectors and skill sets.

The Government of Canada, under Mark Carney, announces new federal job openings in July 2026 with the salaries. Photo source: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu, Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from Immigration News Canada, the openings, listed through the federal public service hiring platform, span departments including health, defence, public safety, immigration, and natural resources, among others.

Both entry-level and senior positions are on offer, making the listings relevant to a wide range of job seekers — from recent graduates to experienced professionals.

What federal jobs are available in Canada?

The advertised job openings include administrative support officers, IT specialists, border services officers, environmental scientists, policy analysts, and communications professionals.

Several roles are based in the National Capital Region, which covers Ottawa and Gatineau, while others are distributed across provinces such as British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

Salary ranges differ considerably depending on the classification and level of the position.

Administrative and clerical roles tend to offer annual salaries starting from around CAD 50,000, while specialised technical and managerial roles can attract compensation well above CAD 90,000 per year.

Job Title Department Salary Closing Date Support Clerk ESDC/Service Canada $51,642-$55,707/yr Aug 19, 2026 Response & Compliance Canadian Coast Guard $74,995-$95,704/yr Aug 31, 2026 CBSA Student BSO CBSA (FSWEP) $17.75-$38.38/hr Sep 17, 2026 CSIS Admin Assistant CSIS $52,392-$63,716/yr Sep 30, 2026 Lead Electronics Technologist National Defence $89,141-$110,468/yr Sep 30, 2026 General Duty Medical Officer DND Health Services $190,890-$224,198/yr Sep 1, 2026 Student Biological Field Asst. Parks Canada $18.69-$28.30/hr Jul 26, 2026 Licensed Practical Nurse DND Health Services $37.64-$40.92/hr Sep 1, 2026 Dentist DND Health Services $104,698-$140,820/yr Jul 31, 2026 Snow Plow Operator Parks Canada Highways $28.82-$32.38/hr Sep 15, 2026 Clinical Psychologist DND Health Services $105,672-$123,196/yr Sep 4, 2026 CSC Psychologist Correctional Service Canada $103,600-$120,780/yr Sep 16, 2026

Who can apply for Canadian federal jobs?

Eligibility criteria vary by posting. Many federal positions are open exclusively to Canadian citizens, while others extend to permanent residents of Canada.

Some roles also welcome applications from individuals with valid work authorisation who are already based in the country.

Prospective applicants are advised to read each job posting thoroughly, paying close attention to language requirements, security clearance levels, and closing dates.

The federal government conducts hiring in both English and French, and bilingualism is a significant advantage for certain roles, particularly those based in Quebec or within bilingual offices.

Job seekers can apply through the Government of Canada's official jobs portal, where postings are updated regularly.

Creating a candidate profile on the platform allows applicants to save searches, track applications, and receive alerts when new positions matching their qualifications become available.

For Africans in the diaspora and newcomers already living in Canada, federal employment offers not only competitive salaries and benefits but also job security and opportunities for career advancement within the public service.

The African Union announces job openings for nationals from its member states, ranging from entry-level internships to senior positions. Photo credit: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images, AfCFTA/X

Source: Getty Images

Canada publishes list of visa-free eligible countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about the Canadian government’s updated 2026 travel framework, which outlined the visa requirements for various nationalities and who qualifies for visa-free entry into the country.

This comprehensive guide clarified the documentation needed for international travellers and highlighted exemptions, making it essential and easier for individuals planning a trip to Canada for various reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh