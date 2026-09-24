The family of missing Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero, confirmed he was found after days of searching

Kyere had reportedly travelled to Teshie, Accra, to complete a business transaction before contact with him raised concern

The family appealed for privacy as police investigations into the circumstances of his death remain ongoing

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The family of Nana Yaw Kyere, a phone dealer widely known around Accra's Circle area by the names Dinero and Terry, has confirmed his death following a distressing period of uncertainty after he went missing.

Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere's family speaks as they confirms reports of he being found dead. Image credit: AskGhMedia

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Thursday, September 24, 2026, accompanied by a photo of the deceased, the family disclosed that the circle phone dealer had been located but was no longer alive.

"It is with profound sadness that we share that, after his disappearance, Nana Yaw Kyere has been found," the statement read.

"Regrettably, he was not found alive."

Circle phone dealer Kyere's disappearance

Nana Yaw Kyere had reportedly left for Teshie, Accra, to finalise a business deal before his family and associates lost contact with him.

Before communication broke down, he had allegedly reached out to a close friend via WhatsApp, claiming he had been "set up" and sharing his location — a message that was later deleted from the chat.

His Honda Civic was subsequently recovered by authorities, and at least three suspects were reportedly arrested in connection with the case.

A report published on the same day the family issued their statement indicated that Kyere's body had been found in Teshie, with suggestions that someone had attempted to burn it.

The precise cause and full circumstances of his death have not been publicly established, and police investigations are understood to be continuing.

Kyere's family calls for privacy

In their statement, Kyere's family thanked all those who joined the search, spread the word, or offered prayers during the harrowing days that followed his disappearance.

"We are deeply grateful to all who searched, shared, and prayed," the family wrote.

They also urged the public to allow them space to grieve.

"We kindly ask for privacy and understanding for the family at this difficult time, as police investigations are ongoing," the statement said.

The family closed their message with a tribute to the late trader:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

News of Kyere's death has drawn significant attention within Accra's Circle phone trading community, where he was a familiar and well-regarded figure among colleagues and associates.

The X post from the family of Nana Yaw Kyere is below.

Ohemaa Woyeje reacts to Kyere's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa Woyeje’s reaction to the reported death of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero and Terry.

The Ghanaian media personality expressed distress over the alleged violence in an Instagram post.

Kyere was reportedly found dead in Teshie days after disappearing during a business trip, with reports suggesting an attempt had been made to burn his body. Police reportedly arrested at least three suspects, while investigations into the circumstances of his death continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh