Kwaw Kese took to X on September 24, 2026, to raise concerns about the growing use of abusive language online in Ghana

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper called out musicians who tolerate insults from their fans directed at other people

Kwaw Kese questioned whether constant insults have become the only way Ghanaians can address disagreements

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Kwaw Kese has waded into the debate over online behaviour in Ghana, raising alarm about what he sees as a normalised culture of insults on social media.

Kwaw Kese questions the growing culture of insults on Ghanaian social media. Image credit: Kwaw Kese

Source: Facebook

The veteran Ghanaian rapper shared his thoughts on X on Thursday, September 24, 2026, expressing discomfort at how quickly people resort to abusive language, even when a conversation has nothing to do with them personally.

Kwaw Kese on online insults in Ghana

What appeared to trouble him most was the generational dimension of the issue.

He pointed out that younger users now feel emboldened to hurl insults at older people over posts that cause them no direct harm, treating disagreement as sufficient justification for personal attacks.

"So it has become a norm for people who could even be your kids to insult you when you tweet unprovoked or say something that doesn't affect them in any way," he wrote.

Kwaw Kese extended his criticism beyond ordinary social media users, directing it at musicians and other public figures who he believes are partly responsible for the problem.

His view is that some entertainers quietly tolerate abusive behaviour from their followers, or even encourage it, simply because those involved are loyal fans.

"And the musicians who are supposed to know better support them because they're their fans," he added.

Kwaw Kese questions Ghanaians' approach to disagreement

He rounded off his post with a broader question aimed at the national conversation around how Ghanaians handle conflict, asking:

"Is it only insults that we can use to address our issues???"

The rapper's comments arrive at a time when abusive language on digital platforms has become a growing point of concern in Ghana, with many observers drawing a sharper line between legitimate criticism and outright personal attacks.

Kwaw Kese's post puts the spotlight firmly on whether public figures have a responsibility to set a different standard for their audiences.

The X post of Kwaw Kese is below.

Christiana Awuni calls for social media ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni’s call for social media platforms, including TikTok, to be banned in Ghana.

She argued that the harm caused by online insults and offensive content outweighs the benefits some users gain.

Her comments followed a series of arrests involving Ghanaian TikTokers accused of making defamatory or provocative statements.

The recent insults directed at First Lady Lordina Mahama have intensified the national debate over social media misuse, free speech and legal accountability.

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Source: YEN.com.gh