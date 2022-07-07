Africa is blessed to have amazing deserts like the Sahara and Kalahari deserts, among others which cover about one-third of the continent

The deserts across Africa have beautiful landscapes, but erratic weather conditions, which can make it a harsh place to live

The deserts have been a part of Africa's rich history, culture, and heritage which tell an impressive story of the continent's people and wildlife

The deserts in Africa are the areas that receive the least amount of rainfall annually. Yet, they combine stunning beauty and natural curiosity, including volcanic mountains, dunes, and chalk-rock formations. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows where Africa's most amazing deserts are.

Sahara Desert

The Sahara Desert is the most popular in Africa. It is also the largest continental desert and the second-hottest in the world.

It spans Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morroco, Niger, Western Sahara, Sudan, and Tunisia. The desert has an area of about 3.5 million square miles.

Kalahari Desert

The Kalahari Desert covers Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa. It covers 350,000 square miles and is distinguished by its towering dunes and enormous salt pans left behind by long-since dried-up lakes.

The Kalahari is home to lions, brown hyenas, meerkats, antelopes, and a large diversity of birds and reptiles because of the availability of water that runs through it, made possible by the Okavango River.

Libyan Desert

The Libyan Desert covers areas of Libya, Egypt, and Sudan. The Libyan Desert is one of the driest and most desolate deserts in the world due to its harsh temperature and lack of rivers. The desert covers an area of 420,000 square miles.

The Libyan Desert comprises various landscapes, including mountain ranges, sand plains, plateaus, dunes, and oases.

Namib Desert

The Namib Desert covers an area of 31,200 square miles and countries like Namibia, Angola, and South Africa. As the oldest desert in the world, the Namib Desert is considered to have been formed roughly 80 million years ago. Namib's powerful winds are responsible for some of the planet's tallest dunes, some of which rise more than 1,100 feet.

