The People of Dormaa Ahenkro built a huge palace for their chief, which will serve the kingdom and its people

A video of the palace shared on TikTok by Kojo Ransom showed the magnificent palace, which had a vast compound

The palace boasts a garden, paved roads, and trees that are neatly lined up at every turn of the compound

Many netizens have congratulated the people of Dormaa Ahenkro for putting resources together to build a magnificent palace that will serve the community. In a video shared on TikTok by user Kojo Ransom, the palace was shown to have a vast compound with a garden and neatly arranged trees. The palace appears to be a two-story building with several rooms that would accommodate the chief of Dormaa.

Palace of Dormaahene. Photo credit: Dominic99

Many have reacted positively to the footage of the palace and had a few things to say. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

agyemangcollins43 said:

We can't compare any chief in Ghana to Dormaa chief. Nana, have a long life. God bless you nana. This chief is totally second God to me.

gabrieldziwornu5 commented:

He deserves more than this but it is very beautiful . God bless the King and greetings from Western region.

akowuah solomon added:

Some are chiefs with Kings mind and some are Kings with chiefs mind....

Dennis.m8 shared his thoughts by saying:

lt looks like a university building to me.

kyle_kash opined:

This king is making a conscious effort to leave a high level legacy. He's truly a leader.

Manhyia Palace, And Other Palaces In Ghana, Which Are The Official Residences Of Traditional Rulers In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the palaces in Ghana where the local chiefs live. Several traditional leaders in Ghana were formerly kings of independent local kingdoms. These traditional leaders maintain official homes or palaces where they host ceremonial and formal gatherings.

Due to the establishment of a constitution and the election of a president, the authority of Ghanaian chiefs has drastically diminished today. However, Ghanaian architecture is incomplete without the mention of the various unique palaces littered across the country.

