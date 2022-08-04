Ghana is known to produce some excellent brands like Kingsbite chocolate and others which have received worldwide recognition

These top products are manufactured in Ghanaian factories and exported to other parts of the world where they have a large base of consumers

The government of Ghana has launched the 1D1F initiative as a way for the country to produce more finished products of global excellence

Top brands in Ghana have paved the way for other manufacturing companies to follow suit concerning their excellence and worldwide recognition. YEN.com.gh mentions some of Ghana's top products, which were manufactured in the country below in this article.

Kingsbite Chocolate

The chocolate-manufacturing plant (left) and the finished chocolate products (right). Photo credit: Business Day Ghana and Chocolate Gallery

The Kingsbite chocolate is Ghana's favourite milk chocolate bar. It is manufactured by the Cocoa Processing Company Limited in Tema, Ghana. The chocolate bars are made from 100% high-quality Ghanaian cocoa. The chocolate brand is largely consumed by both Ghanaians and foreigners.

The Kingsbite chocolate from Ghana is fast-becoming one of the world's most famous chocolate bars.

GTP Wax Print

GTP Company Limited (left) and their GTP fabrics (right). Photo credit: timeware and Urbanstax

The first President of Ghana, the late Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, launched Ghana Textiles Printing Limited (GTP), the nation's first indigenous textile brand, to the market in Ghana in January 1966. The enterprise develops, produces and sells high-quality African prints with Ghanaian roots that would appeal to consumers' positive emotions and cultural sensibilities.

The brand is noted for its high quality and has a large consumer base in Ghana and abroad.

Kasapreko Company Limited

The Kasapreko plant (left) and their beverages (right). Photo credit: GhanaWeb and MarcoPolis

Kasapreko Company Limited is a local maker and producer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Ghana.

The enterprise was established by the visionary Dr. Kwabena Adjei, which began in a little garage, but has now grown into a cutting-edge production facility with over 100 Stock Keeping Units and exports to 16 different countries worldwide.

The beverage company has a variety of brands in the bitters, whiskey, gin, liqueur, brandy, carbonated soft drinks, and wine sectors.

EKA Foods, Birim Oil Mills Limited and Other Factories Under 1D1F and Where They are Located in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about some factories under the 1D1F initiative and where they are located in Ghana. The Ghanaian government's One District One Factory (1D1F) plan aims to build a factory in each of the country's districts.

Instead of importing raw materials, the 1D1F strategy places a greater emphasis on producing and exporting finished products. The government has made public about 60 factories that were finished as part of the 1D1F plan and some others that were at different stages of completion.

