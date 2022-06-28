The One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative by the government of Ghana is to establish a factory in each district of Ghana.

The 1D1F initiative focuses more on manufacturing and exporting goods rather than importing raw materials.

The government has since published over 60 completed factories under the 1D1F initiative and some others at various levels of completion.

The 1D1F initiative by the government has been widely accepted by the general public. Others have criticized the initiative by saying that it was not feasible to establish factories in each of the districts in Ghana within eight years.

YEN.com.gh mentions some of the completed 1D1F projects below.

Walewale Watermelon Factory (Mamprusi West)

The Walewale Watermelon Factory in Mamprusi West was completed this year with equipment and machinery already on-site for installation. It is expected to produce about ten metric tonnes of various juices and beverages per hour at total capacity.

Kete Krachi Timber Recovery Limited

The Kete Krachi Timber Recovery Limited in Asuogyaman, Eastern Region, is a factory under the 1D1F initiative that runs a timber salvage operation on Volta Lake. Unfortunately, the construction of the Volta Lake resulted in vast chunks of hardwood being submerged. These have caused repeated fatal accidents on the lake over the years.

The establishment of the Kete Krachi Timber Factory is set to reduce accidents on Volta Lake and guarantee the safety of businessmen and women whose activities require that they travel on the lake regularly.

EKA Foods (Sunyani)

The EKA Food Processing Company, located at Abesim near Sunyani, is an agro-processing factory that processes vegetables into spices for the local market. The Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Owusu-Banahene, disclosed that the company was waiting for a bank facility to expand its production.

Birim Oil Mills Limited (Kwaebirim)

The Birim Oil Mills Limited in Kwaebirim received life again after being listed under the 1D1F initiative. The factory had been defunct for some time but received funding from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and Ecobank in response to the government's 1D1F initiative.

At full operation, the mill can produce 300 tons of palm oil and palm kernel oil every hour.

