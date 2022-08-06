A vehicle went up in flames on Friday as Vandals and Vikings hall members clashed

An eyewitness said police arrived on the scene but some students were unhappy with how they went about maintaining law and order

It is not year clear what caused the students from the Commonwealth Hall to clash with those from Mensah Sarbah Hall

Following chaos that erupted on the University of Ghana campus on Friday between two rival halls, a vehicle parked in front of one of the halls has been set ablaze.

The Twitter page of the university's Students Representative Council (SRC) posted a video of the burning vehicle on Friday, August 5, 2022 and disclosed that it is the outcome of a clash between students of the Commonwealth Hall (Vandals) and those at Mensah Sarbah Hall (Vikings).

Reports indicate that police eventually arrived at the scene of the chaos to calm tempers.

L-R: The car during burning after it was set on fire, and the parts of the interior after burning. Source: Facebook/@Andy.Vandal, @Ghana Connect.

"Commonwealth has taken what's left of the statue away. Four vehicles of the police just went to park at the UG guesthouse and stayed there…no intervention whatsoever. They're now drawing close to the scene after the thing has ended.

"The students are hooting at them," an eyewitness told the online news outlet Pulse.

The eyewitness said that a statue of John Mensah Sarbah was also destroyed in the melee that ensued between the Vandals and Vikings.

The Vandals reportedly took what was left of the statue away.

It is not yet clear what caused the clash between the two halls or why the vehicle was set on fire.

