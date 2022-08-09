Ghana is blessed with many wonders which manifest in various ways, such as beautiful places and historical monuments, among others

Many amazing places in Ghana have been largely unexplored because a lot of people do not know that such places exist

Ghanaians must do well to explore little-known places like Atakwame Island so that they can truly experience all that the country has to offer

Ghana was first known as the Gold Coast because of the discovery of gold in the land. Over time, there have been many discoveries of amazing places in the country. However, some of the places have gained more popularity than others. YEN.com.gh brings to light some of the least-known breathtaking destinations in Ghana.

Atakwame Island

The Atakwame Island is a spectacular eco-friendly island located at Atimpoku near Akosombo in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The island is situated on Volta Lake as a recreational facility which provides a relaxing natural radiance connecting visitors and explorers with nature.

The experience on the island is ideal for travellers and tourists who cherish an eco-friendly environment and love tent-camping. The Atakwame Island is privately owned.

The Hanging Village Of Shiare

Shiare, popular as the "hanging village", is a village mountain settlement in the Oti Region of Ghana. The entire village settlement is on one side of the inclination of a mountain, with incredibly rare building structures hanging to the mountain's sides.

The hanging village is secluded from other settlements in the region, making it an intense hiking experience with lots of rocky and narrow paths. It is widely believed that the village is 900 years old. The village also boasts of two waterfalls.

Tanoboase Sacred Grove

The Tanoboase Sacred Grove is near the village of Tanoboase in the Techiman, Brong Ahafo region of Ghana. It is thought to be the Bono people's ancestral home and birthplace. The Tanoboase tribe claim that the holy forest is home to strong Ashanti gods.

Historically, the site is where Ashanti Wars were fought, and the grove served as a haven for enslaved people during the slave trade and inter-tribal conflicts. Additionally, there are religious events held in the grove.

