It is good to see women take on and spearhead successful initiatives in fields which were once considered to be male-dominated

ArchXenus is an architecture firm in Ghana that is headed by female architects with a lot of female staff

The group has designed some of Ghana's most impressive buildings like the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and Ecobank Capital

ArchXenus is setting the pace for female architects in Ghana. The architecture company is headed by female architects who have designed magnificent buildings across Ghana, such as residential building projects and buildings in the hotel, educational, financial and health sectors.

The architecture firm was founded by Nana Akua Birmeh in 2011, who revealed in an interview that she was still nursing her first child at the time. Nana Akua Birmeh and her team of female architects aim to transform Ghana's skyline with brilliant new concepts and layouts.

These women are designing a new cityscape in a field that is predominantly dominated by males, demonstrating once more that gender has no bearing on abilities or knowledge. Nana Akua Birmeh, who is in charge of the operation, is assisted by her high school classmate Agnes Ofusu-Appiah.

ArchXenus boasts architectural designs, including the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), Ecobank Capital, Premier Court, Rangoon Residence, Tamale Mall and Imperial Zambang, among others.

Even though Birmeh founded the firm primarily to be highly sensitive to the demands of women, she insists that it was never the intention of the company to recruit just women. She ascribes such high figures of women in the company to the procedures in place, which tend to draw some of the best female architects in the nation.

